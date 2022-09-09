In a black and white photograph, two female bodies seem to merge. One, a woman from the past shrouded in a patterned cloth; the other, a modern woman whose arms wrap around herself protectively. The women come from different eras, but seeing them juxtaposed, suggests a more complex story of past and present. The photograph is part of Los Angeles-based photographer Cristina Fernandez's "Untitled Multiple Exposures" (1999) series, which uses the double exposure technique to combine old portraits of Indigenous women by modernist photographers in Mexico with self-portraits by Fernandez. Like the photograph, Fernandez's work is best understood in layers."Multiple exposure is a photography technique, but it's also, you know, multiple sides of this complex artist," says Joanna Szupinska, a curator at the California Museum of Photography.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO