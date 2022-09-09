Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
KCET
Long Overdue: L.A. Photographer Christina Fernandez Finds Her Time Under the Sun
In a black and white photograph, two female bodies seem to merge. One, a woman from the past shrouded in a patterned cloth; the other, a modern woman whose arms wrap around herself protectively. The women come from different eras, but seeing them juxtaposed, suggests a more complex story of past and present. The photograph is part of Los Angeles-based photographer Cristina Fernandez's "Untitled Multiple Exposures" (1999) series, which uses the double exposure technique to combine old portraits of Indigenous women by modernist photographers in Mexico with self-portraits by Fernandez. Like the photograph, Fernandez's work is best understood in layers."Multiple exposure is a photography technique, but it's also, you know, multiple sides of this complex artist," says Joanna Szupinska, a curator at the California Museum of Photography.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
4 people shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed.It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men "in various conditions" were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The motive of the shooting is unavailable at this time. No suspect information has been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
PnB Rock talked about being a target shortly before he was shot to death in South LA
He said criminals in Los Angeles were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.
shiftedmag.com
Car Accidents in Los Angeles – Here is What You Need to Know!
Accidents are inevitable in a metropolis of roughly four million people, where driving is the primary mode of mobility. State-by-state and city-by-city differences exist in the laws and processes governing auto accidents. Contacting a car accident lawyer Los Angeles is the most important thing in such a case. This practical guide will address some of your concerns on what to do following a car collision in Los Angeles if you have been involved in one.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
fox5ny.com
Watch: Delivery robot goes through crime scene
LOS ANGELES (FOX 9) - A delivery robot was captured on camera making its way through a crime scene in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Twitter user "Film The Police LA" shared the videos on Tuesday afternoon. It shows a food delivery robot approaching a crime scene that's cordoned off with police tape.
2urbangirls.com
Funko to open store in Inglewood at former 7-Eleven location
EVERETT, WA – Funko, Inc. announced the anticipated grand opening its latest retail experience in “Tha Dogg House,” the company’s first co-branded retail experience in collaboration with legendary rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. “Tha Dogg House” will be located next to Snoop Dogg’s Clothing, a flagship clothing retail store, which is currently open and showcasing clothing, memorabilia and accessories from Snoop Dogg.
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Historic South L.A. church mourned after destructive fire
The smell of smoke lingered in the air Monday morning as members of the historic Victory Baptist Church in South LA mourned the destruction of the 79-year-old building following a fire early Sunday morning. A bulldozer sifted through the wreckage of the church, which was almost entirely burned to the...
4 men injured after shooting at park in downtown Los Angeles
Four men were hospitalized after a shooting was reported at a park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.
TODAY.com
Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in viral video
Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene. On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
