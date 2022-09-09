ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, VA

UMBRA VITAE (CONVERGE, THE RED CHORD) Announces Debut Live Shows

Umbra Vitae released their debut album Shadow Of Life in May 2020 and is finally hitting the stage for the first time this December. Umbra Vitae has announced two shows happening in Massachusetts and New York on December 15 and 16, with tickets available via the band's website. 12/15: Cambridge,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
chathamstartribune.com

Bluegrass by the River returning to Danville Sept. 17

For those local residents who love bluegrass music, and may wish to help with a very worthy cause, the Bluegrass by the River event is returning to the 2 Witches Winery and Brewery Company at 209 Trade Street in Danville on Friday, September 17. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.. Join Sheriff Mike Mondul and featured artist Shelton and Williams to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver, an initiative designed to help elderly residents.
DANVILLE, VA
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Gas Prices Drop in Virginia

Gas prices in Virginia continue to fall after reaching record highs in June. According to AAA the average price in Virginia is $3.48 per gallon, eight cents less than it was a week ago and 30 cents cheaper than last month. According to gas buddy the average price in Danville is down to $3.27 per gallon, while it’s $3.38 in Martinsville and $3.44 in South Boston.
VIRGINIA STATE
World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia

Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
VIRGINIA STATE
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future

For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
World’s largest aeroponic smart farm opens in Danville

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. AeroFarms celebrated the opening of a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility Monday. The facility is in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, will employ 158 individuals and provide indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to a press release.
DANVILLE, VA
Can Danville be a model for the country? Maybe it already is.

In December 1999, Danville and Pittsylvania County were in what felt like a death spiral. The community’s longtime economic mainstays – textiles and tobacco – were shrinking. The worst still lay ahead and, while no one knew that at the time, some sure sensed it. Meanwhile, in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech had just named a new president – Charles Steger – who would take office the following month.
DANVILLE, VA
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
Duke Health Physician Joins Sovah Health

Sovah Health-Danville has announced the addition of Collin Kent, M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, to the Center for Radiation Oncology. At Sovah Cancer Center – Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), deep inspiration breath-hold (DIBH), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
DANVILLE, VA

