metalinjection
UMBRA VITAE (CONVERGE, THE RED CHORD) Announces Debut Live Shows
Umbra Vitae released their debut album Shadow Of Life in May 2020 and is finally hitting the stage for the first time this December. Umbra Vitae has announced two shows happening in Massachusetts and New York on December 15 and 16, with tickets available via the band's website. 12/15: Cambridge,...
chathamstartribune.com
Bluegrass by the River returning to Danville Sept. 17
For those local residents who love bluegrass music, and may wish to help with a very worthy cause, the Bluegrass by the River event is returning to the 2 Witches Winery and Brewery Company at 209 Trade Street in Danville on Friday, September 17. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.. Join Sheriff Mike Mondul and featured artist Shelton and Williams to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver, an initiative designed to help elderly residents.
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
Rockin’ weekend ahead: Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns to Virginia International Raceway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans from all over the country are coming together for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) at the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend. The campsite for the festival opened at seven Wednesday morning, and eager concertgoers have been pouring in since. The festival officially begins Thursday, […]
WSET
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
Will it rain in central Virginia today?
Central Virginia residents will likely have to plan ahead in order to stay dry today as a cold front is coming through -- and bringing a high chance of downpours with it.
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
wakg.com
Gas Prices Drop in Virginia
Gas prices in Virginia continue to fall after reaching record highs in June. According to AAA the average price in Virginia is $3.48 per gallon, eight cents less than it was a week ago and 30 cents cheaper than last month. According to gas buddy the average price in Danville is down to $3.27 per gallon, while it’s $3.38 in Martinsville and $3.44 in South Boston.
progressivegrocer.com
World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia
Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
WSLS
SURVEY: What’s your favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Central, Southwest Virginia?
There’s nothing like discovering a hidden gem in the area that serves up delicious food. I’ve found that it’s usually the restaurants I tried out on a whim that left me pleasantly surprised and hungry for more. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I’d love to hear from you...
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
NBC12
A rare third straight La Niña winter expected, could impact Virginia’s winter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It looks like we are in for the third La Niña winter in a row this year, and that could have implications for our winter weather here in Virginia. If La Niña does continue into the winter, it will be just the third time in recorded history with three straight La Niña years. NOAA predicts an 80% chance La Niña continues from November through January. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters near the equator in the pacific ocean - which can alter weather patterns in other parts of the globe too.
wvtf.org
Virginia is required to follow California EV standard, dealers prepare for electric future
For many car buyers, finding an electric vehicle can be difficult. But a new Virginia law is about to dramatically transform the landscape of automobile sales. Don't California my Virginia. That's the bumper sticker slogan for people opposed to the new mandate of a California board that now applies here in Virginia – a requirement that all new automobiles delivered to Virginia will be electric by 2035.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
Augusta Free Press
World’s largest aeroponic smart farm opens in Danville
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. AeroFarms celebrated the opening of a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility Monday. The facility is in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, will employ 158 individuals and provide indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to a press release.
cardinalnews.org
Can Danville be a model for the country? Maybe it already is.
In December 1999, Danville and Pittsylvania County were in what felt like a death spiral. The community’s longtime economic mainstays – textiles and tobacco – were shrinking. The worst still lay ahead and, while no one knew that at the time, some sure sensed it. Meanwhile, in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech had just named a new president – Charles Steger – who would take office the following month.
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
WSET
Ultimate Touch-A-Truck and Family Friendly Event with Puzzled 2022!
Grab the kids, the camera, and the wallet for a day of fun out at the Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg! With more than 100 vendors, kid games, and a whole slew of hot rods, there's bound to be something fun for the whole family. Emily found out more.
wakg.com
Duke Health Physician Joins Sovah Health
Sovah Health-Danville has announced the addition of Collin Kent, M.D., Duke Health radiation oncologist, to the Center for Radiation Oncology. At Sovah Cancer Center – Radiation Oncology, Dr. Kent is specializing in image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), deep inspiration breath-hold (DIBH), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
