Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat

Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
