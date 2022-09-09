Read full article on original website
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Man Discovers Human Remains in 170-Year-Old Abandoned Crypt: 'Horror'
"Crazy to think those bones were someone who laughed, cried and loved. Now they are just abandoned," said one commenter on the viral video.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Mountain Lions Are Reportedly Killing Feral Donkeys in Droves in the Death Valley Area
Wild donkeys roam unchecked in the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, which cover a good chunk of Southern California and Northern Mexico, as well as Death Valley National Park in California. They travel in large herds, trampling the wetlands in search of water sources. The wetlands provide life-giving water and habitats for many native species in the dry desert areas.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream
The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.
The Nebraska man said he initially believed the underwater find was the skeleton of a catfish or deer.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
PHOTO: Huge Mako Shark Gets Bitten in Half By Even Bigger Shark
A huge Mako shark got bitten in half by what must be an even bigger shark in this unbelievable photo. The gory image was posted on Instagram by account NatureIsMetal, which focuses on sharing nature encounters at their most brutal. In the image, the Mako lays in the water with...
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature
Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Video footage showing a large great white shark dwarfed by an enormous white shark has produced some classic, albeit predictable, responses. The accompanying footage, tweeted Saturday by The Depths Below, is intended to show the “size difference between a 3m (10-foot) great white and a 5m (16-foot) great white.”
Yosemite Climber Who Broke 'Nearly Every Bone' Hit With Crazy Hospital Bill
Anna Parsons, 21, survived a 78-foot fall on August 1, but has had to have one of her feet amputated. Her family are fundraising to help pay her medical bills.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists
A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently.… The post WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists appeared first on Outsider.
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
The Dead Sea is slowly disappearing leaving behind dangerous sinkholes in place
The Dead Sea is a salt lake and its shores are considered to be the lowest land-based elevation on the planet. It is famous for being one of the saltiest lakes on the planet and a popular tourist attraction. However, a strange phenomenon has been occurring in the past few decades.
