Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast

Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Longtime Marvel fans name the non-MCU movies they’d love to get a do-over

Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the rights to the Defenders roster lapsing from Netflix back to Marvel Studios, the continued partnership with Sony over the usage of Spider-Man, and countless other behind the scenes moves, Kevin Feige’s cinematic universe has come close to monopolizing the superhero genre like never before.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time

The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns

With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due

Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Deadpool creator promises the long-awaited threequel will be ‘a monster’

San Diego Comic-Con and D23 both came and went without a hint of Deadpool 3, something that left fans of the Merc with a Mouth understandably frustrated. There’s a star, a director, and a writing team in place, but that’s been the case for a while now, with no new information having emerged for quite some time. Needless to say, the longer the wait goes on, the more irritated Wade Wilson supporters are going to become, especially when it’s already been close to four and a half years since David Leitch’s sequel exploded out of the blocks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White

Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix

As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain

For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Quantumania’ fans heavily divided after ‘Ant-Man 3’ merch appears to reveal MODOK design

The long-awaited debut of MODOK into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closer, as some Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merch seems to have leaked his design. One of the most zany and bizarre goons from the annals of Marvel, MODOK appeared recently as the villain in the Marvel’s Avengers video game which was mostly forgotten. Despite not being a spectacular game, most fans agree it portrayed MODOK particularly effectively.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are debating the most badass moments in MCU history

The MCU has had a lot of epic moments throughout its 14-year runtime. From Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War to the Spidey-trio facing multiple bad guys in Spider-Man: No Way Home, plenty of them have stuck with fans’ minds. But now, they have decided to figure out which event throughout the entire Marvel franchise is deemed worthy of the title, “the most badass” of them all.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Viral tweet outlines the painfully hilarious difference between the MCU and the DCEU

Whichever side your personal preferences lie on, no one can deny that the MCU is in much ruder health than the DCEU right now. There are a multitude of Twitter threads and Reddit discussions on why that is, but it probably comes down to the fact that Marvel Studios, generally speaking, knows what its fans want — or, maybe more accurately, need — while DC… really doesn’t. And that’s never been brought into sharper focus than this knife-sharp tweet.
MOVIES

