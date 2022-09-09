ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star CB Asaad Brown puts Ole Miss in his top 10

Oscar Smith High School (Va.) four-star cornerback Asaad Brown announced his top 10 schools this week with Ole Miss making the cut. Brown made the announcement via his personal twitter. Other schools also making the top 10 list included Arkansas, Virginia Tech, LSU, North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida...
