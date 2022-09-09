Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone
Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it
The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?
The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
9to5Mac
Meta Quest Pro headset revealed as it was left in hotel room; will launch ahead of Apple headset
The Meta Quest Pro headset is set to launch next month, and it’s believed to have many features in common with the upcoming Apple headset expected to be launched early next year. We already knew the name, and it now appears we know what both the device and its packaging look like, thanks to a careless employee.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
9to5Mac
iOS 16 now available: Lock Screen customization, iMessage edit/undo send, much more
IOS 16 is now available to the general public. After three months of beta testing, Apple has released its latest major update for iPhone users everywhere. iOS 16 packs a number of new features, including new edit and undo send features, a completely customizable Lock Screen, and much more. Head below for the full details.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
9to5Mac
These are the five best features of iOS 16
IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
9to5Mac
Sonos unveils more affordable Sub Mini with Beam and Ray soundbar pairing
Today, Sonos announced a new, more affordable Sub Mini subwoofer that, according to the company, delivers “bold bass for smaller-sized rooms.” It features the same design as the Sub series in a more compact option. The new subwoofer will be available in matte black and white. Here’s how...
9to5Mac
Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai to attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon
Apple VP of healthcare Sumbul Desai, who is known for her appearances at Apple keynotes, will attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, later this year. For those unfamiliar, Web Summit is an annual conference that is considered to be one of the biggest tech events in the world. As...
9to5Mac
How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen
Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever. To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown gives us a first look at the phone’s internal components
Apple this week announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups. Pre-orders began last Friday and the first orders are set to arrive to customers on September 16. However, some lucky people have already gotten their hands on the iPhone 14 models. Thanks to that, we now have a teardown with a first look at the internal components of an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone beta? If you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall the iOS 16 beta. Update 9/12/22: With iOS 16 set to be officially released today, September 12, you might want to hop off the beta train and return to the stable public release.
9to5Mac
First tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 betas available for developers
Three days after releasing iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 1 and watchOS 9.1 beta 1 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
