9to5Mac

Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET

Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it

The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?

The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
9to5Mac

These are the five best features of iOS 16

IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
9to5Mac

Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai to attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon

Apple VP of healthcare Sumbul Desai, who is known for her appearances at Apple keynotes, will attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, later this year. For those unfamiliar, Web Summit is an annual conference that is considered to be one of the biggest tech events in the world. As...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown gives us a first look at the phone’s internal components

Apple this week announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups. Pre-orders began last Friday and the first orders are set to arrive to customers on September 16. However, some lucky people have already gotten their hands on the iPhone 14 models. Thanks to that, we now have a teardown with a first look at the internal components of an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac

Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to remove the beta profile

Been testing out the iPhone beta? If you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall the iOS 16 beta. Update 9/12/22: With iOS 16 set to be officially released today, September 12, you might want to hop off the beta train and return to the stable public release.
9to5Mac

First tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 betas available for developers

Three days after releasing iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 1 and watchOS 9.1 beta 1 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
