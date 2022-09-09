Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
POLITICO
Two Plains-state Republicans warned of the potentially disastrous effects of a railroad strike: "If rail shuts down, our entire agricultural system shuts down."
Jerry Moran threatened "congressional intervention" if agreement could not be reached in labor negotiations. What's happening: Senate Republicans are imploring labor unions and the railroad industry to come to an agreement in the face of a possible strike that could upend critical supply chains, and further the current global food crisis.
POLITICO
Dan Crenshaw is holding a fundraiser with Bill Barr, the former attorney general who has become persona non grata with Donald Trump.
Barr has criticized Trump over his false election fraud claims and over storing government records at Mar-a-Lago. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is poised next week to hold a fundraiser with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has repeatedly and publicly criticized Donald Trump since he left the White House. Barr was...
Republican Graham introduces bill that would restrict abortions nationwide
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in June, abortion has become prohibited starting at conception, with limited exceptions, in a dozen states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poll: Americans say politicians aren't ‘informed enough’ to set abortion policy
Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans don't have confidence in politicians to set abortion policy, according to a new 19th News poll.
POLITICO
A House committee is asking the National Archives if there are any other missing records from Trump's White House.
It's unclear if the Archives would be able to answer that question. Questions for the archives: A key House panel asked the National Archives to determine whether any of former President Donald Trump’s White House records were still unaccounted for or potentially still in his possession after the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search, according to a letter dated Tuesday.
POLITICO
PRO Act allies stick Senate battlegrounds in their crosshairs
FIRST IN SHIFT: The coalition of unions, green groups and other progressive organizations that have been pushing to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act will formally launch a new campaign this week focused on Senate battleground states ahead of the midterm elections, its members tell Eleanor. Their hope:...
POLITICO
Jen Psaki is finally circling back
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JEN PSAKI, welcome to one of the world’s most miserable, self-loathing professions. After taking the summer to relax, Monday...
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary
The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
POLITICO
The future of New England Republicanism is...
MIXED SIGNALS — New England’s final primaries were as much a test of former President Donald Trump’s hold over the GOP as they were a barometer for whether a dying breed of more moderate, less partisan Republicans could keep their way of politicking alive. The results were...
POLITICO
Diehl's shifting media strategy
MAINSTREAM APPEAL — Geoff Diehl rejected offers for televised debates and spurned some interview requests from major news outlets during his primary campaign, calculating that his path to the Republican nomination for governor ran through conservative media. But he’s making the rounds to mainstream outlets now that he’s facing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Chamber taps Jenkins to lead Hill lobbying
JENKINS HEADS TO THE CHAMBER: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has tapped former West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins as its top congressional lobbyist. Jenkins, a Republican, served in the House from 2015 until 2018, when Gov. Jim Justice named him to the state Supreme Court following Jenkins’ unsuccessful GOP primary bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin that year. Jenkins was chief justice last year; he resigned in February to practice law.
Graham's abortion ban stuns Senate GOP
His past, less conservative pitch won him some Democratic votes. But most Republicans stiff-armed him Tuesday as they face abortion-rights backers ascendant after Roe's reversal.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Pence speaks up for national abortion restrictions
Some Republicans have stirred intra-party concerns over various policy positions and candidates that will test the electorate’s appetite for conservatism in November. But today, prominent members of the GOP doubled down in several arenas:. Former VP MIKE PENCE defended Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM’s (R-S.C.) new proposed national 15-week abortion ban...
POLITICO
Beam me up, Biden
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Appearing at the JOHN F. KENNEDY Library and Museum on Monday, JOE BIDEN framed his anti-cancer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Every day feels like something else is piling on': Trump world bears down
The former president’s advisers fear that the DOJ probes are more expensive than publicly known.
POLITICO
Bustos, retiring after a decade, reflects on farm bill
a stalwart on the House Ag Committee for nearly a decade, will retire at the end of this Congress. She reflected with MA on the past two farm bills she worked on and offered her thoughts on where the 2023 farm bill is headed. — Contentious hearings and continuing...
GOP pollster warns party on total abortion bans
A North Carolina-based GOP pollster is issuing a warning to Republican legislators: Voters are ready to punish the party for restricting access to abortion too much. In a poll of 800 likely North Carolina voters conducted by Paul Shumaker, a longtime GOP consultant who works on congressional and state races across the country, only a quarter of the respondents said that abortions should either not be legal in any circumstance or only be legal if the life of the mother is endangered. Support for abortion restrictions doubles if the procedure is permitted “in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or in the case of rape, incest, or to protect the mother’s life.”
POLITICO
Got cobalt? Let the mineral games begin
Hundreds of people descended on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. today to celebrate the passage of a historic law to tackle the climate crisis. “The American people won; the climate deniers lost,” President Joe Biden said from the White House South Lawn during what can only be described as a party for the bill, which includes $369 billion in climate and energy funding.
Comments / 0