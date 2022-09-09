ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 6

Can't fix stupid!
6d ago

This is what you get when you vote Democratic. The other interesting fact is a few years ago DPD need help and they asked DPS to come in and assist. DPS started pulling over cars for various reasons and these very same people complaining about high crime now...complained that DPS was harassing everyone. You can't have it both ways.

Reply
3
Related
dallasexpress.com

Anti-Blight Effort Aims to Reduce Crime in Mill City

Dallas city leaders are working on what they term a new public safety initiative aimed at cracking down on crime in the Mill City neighborhood of South Dallas near Fair Park. Announcing the new endeavor, leaders pointed out the abandoned houses, blighted properties, and trash that has plagued the neighborhood, one that has become more of a renter community than the homeowner area it once was.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Debate Sharpens as City Budget Approval Nears

In a recent Dallas City Council meeting, members debated the proposed budget and amendments as the final vote approached. City council members will consider the proposed budget’s adoption on September 21, but in a meeting on September 7, the council voted on several changes. Perhaps the most contentious amendment...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Recognized for Love Field Shooting Response

A Dallas Police Officer was honored with an award on September 10 for his response to a Love Field Airport shooting in July. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dallas police said 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa allegedly fired multiple bullets into the air at the Dallas airport on July 25. After she was dropped off at the airport, she reportedly went into the restroom, changed into a hoodie, and came out shooting into the ceiling, according to police.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
State
Florida State
dallasexpress.com

District 13’s Crime Rose in Eight of the Last Nine Months

Gay Donnell Willis, City of Dallas District 13 councilwoman, was named The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) for September after the Crime Score in her district increased by 23.11% in August, the most of any district when compared to Crime Score statistics from August 2021. Despite being...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

For Whom the Road Tolls — Part 2

As discussed in the previous part of this series, the North Texas Transportation Authority (NTTA) expects to fully pay off all of its tollways by 2049. Still, this does not mean the tolls will disappear after that year. Unlike with the earlier Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, no state law currently...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local City Campaigns to Stop ‘Wishcycling’

Fort Worth has launched a new recycling campaign designed to educate local residents about what can and cannot be recycled. The campaign is called WAIT, an acronym for “Where Am I Tossing?” The initiative is meant to encourage local residents to pause and think before they throw items in the wrong cart, thereby reducing “wishcycling” — putting random things in recycling bins and hoping that they will be recycled, whether there is evidence that they are recyclable or not.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Dallas City Council#Homelessness#Racism#The Dallas Express#Areavibes Com
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Accused of Civil Rights Violations

A North Texas school district that has been at the center of several controversies in recent years is facing five investigations from the Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Civil Rights over its accommodations for students with special needs. Two of the investigations originated from a dispute between district...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Student Allegedly Takes BB Gun to Middle School

Local school district officials announced Tuesday morning that someone reported a student with a gun on a middle school campus, but authorities discovered that the offending student was in possession of a BB gun instead. The report came in at 9:05 a.m. at Lucyle Collins Middle School in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Troubled Anesthesiologist Arrested

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. has been arrested after an investigation into doped IV bags at a local surgery clinic connected the anesthesiologist to several medical emergencies and at least one death. Kristin Lowman, the public information officer for the Dallas Police Department, told The Dallas Express, “I can confirm he...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
dallasexpress.com

DFW Has Fifth-Highest Inflation Rate in U.S.

The inflation rate in North Texas is one of the highest in the country, according to a new study. U.S. inflation came in at 8.3% in August, a drop of 0.2% from the prior month and a decline of 0.8% from its peak in June, according to the latest CPI report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Changes to DART’s Schedule and Routes

DART Bus Route 45 (Marsalis) will provide more direct service to Camp Wisdom Station, but it will discontinue service to Concerto, Lazy River, Sax Leigh, Troyglen, and Firebird. For DART Bus Route 224 (I-30 Broadway) and Route 383 (Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center Express), all trips between Lake Ray Hubbard...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School Dance Ends Early After Social-Media Threat

A North Texas high school in Collin County had to end its homecoming dance early this past weekend after someone posted an alleged threat on social media. Students at Lovelady High School in Princeton reported seeing an online post about someone with a gun planning to attend the dance. Collin...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Law Firm Demands Removal of ‘In God We Trust’ Signs

Kaplan Law, an Austin-based law firm, recently sent cease and desist notices on behalf of North Texas residents to a handful of local school districts for allegedly violating state law by improperly displaying donated signage featuring the national motto, “In God We Trust.”. These actions mark the latest controversy...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Two Civilians’ Faces Burned in Local Commercial Fire

Two men were hospitalized on Monday after being burned in a commercial fire in Fort Worth. The fire began around 5 p.m. on September 12 in a single-story “large commercial structure” in the 2500 block of Northeast 36th Street just east of I-35W, according to local officials. Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery

An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
CARROLLTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy