Let’s face it, rarely have we felt so young and alive as when we first raged all night to Phoenix’s “1901”, showcasing practiced dance moves on a checkerboard floor while scream-shouting “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey” exactly 20 seconds before last call. Those were the days, and they are exactly as long ago as they feel. But we’re older now, wiser even, and there’s a slight chance this Tuesday (September 13) will feel like a lost weekend night as Phoenix rolls into Roadrunner in Brighton for the latest stop on their North American tour. They’ll be showing off a new record, November’s Alpha Zulu (hear two singles from it below), which marks their first in five years (2017’s wonderful Ti Amo), but the hits are the hits are the hits. And as “1901” echoes out of Boston Landing and standard throwback jams like “Lasso” and “Lisztomania” fill our souls like vodka once did, a calm will wash over us, and we’ll recall all the good times we once had. It’s a miracle we needed.

BRIGHTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO