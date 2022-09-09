Read full article on original website
Related
vanyaland.com
This Show Is Tonight: Phoenix delivers ‘Alpha Zulu’ to Roadrunner
Let’s face it, rarely have we felt so young and alive as when we first raged all night to Phoenix’s “1901”, showcasing practiced dance moves on a checkerboard floor while scream-shouting “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey” exactly 20 seconds before last call. Those were the days, and they are exactly as long ago as they feel. But we’re older now, wiser even, and there’s a slight chance this Tuesday (September 13) will feel like a lost weekend night as Phoenix rolls into Roadrunner in Brighton for the latest stop on their North American tour. They’ll be showing off a new record, November’s Alpha Zulu (hear two singles from it below), which marks their first in five years (2017’s wonderful Ti Amo), but the hits are the hits are the hits. And as “1901” echoes out of Boston Landing and standard throwback jams like “Lasso” and “Lisztomania” fill our souls like vodka once did, a calm will wash over us, and we’ll recall all the good times we once had. It’s a miracle we needed.
vanyaland.com
This Show Is Tonight: Clutch, Helmet, and Quicksand crash Boston
Back in June, it was hard to ignore a triple play of heaviness rolling through North America just after Labor Day, as Clutch, Helmet, and Quicksand would assemble for a 26-date jaunt across the states and Canada. The inspired tour kicked off this past Tuesday over the border in Toronto, and rolls into Boston tonight (September 15) for a heavy-as-prison-bricks spectacle at our very own House of Blues.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
Comments / 0