ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Rams

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWcSa_0honOlay00

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR2kT_0honOlay00
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If anyone was worried that Allen might not look elite in 2022, no need to fret. After starting Thursday with 10-straight completions, the quarterback finished 26-for-31 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Allen added another 56 yards and a TD rushing the ball as well.

Stock up: DE Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eWQ7_0honOlay00
Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills invested in their average pass rush this offseason with Von Miller. It’s a team game, we get it, but there’s no debating that Miller caused a ripple-effect down Buffalo’s defensive front against the Rams.

Miller notched two sacks himself while the entire Bills defense had seven total. If that’s a sign of things to come? Look out, NFL.

Stock up: DT Jordan Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teK85_0honOlay00
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Right back where he left off.

Phillips led the Bills in 2019 with nine sacks. He got in the backfield for two in Los Angeles and was credited with 1.5 on the stat sheet.

Stock up: DE AJ Epenesa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO3XC_0honOlay00
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57)  Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Finally on the sack chart, Epenesa was in on two as well and notched another 1.5 sacks for the Bills. Heading into the offseason, it was not clear who would see a bigger role in the pass rush behind Miller.

Epenesa earned that during the preseason and showed why against the Rams.

Stock up: OC Ken Dorsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGxyN_0honOlay00
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Not a bad debut for Buffalo’s new offensive coordinator.

Dorsey’s offense did not punt. Allen looked spectacular. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis but put up huge numbers.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN5cp_0honOlay00
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)  Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just referenced, Diggs’ big day. He recorded eight for 122 yards and a touchdown. A litter sweeter when that score came against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, too.

Diggs was there for Allen early and often.

Stock up: CB Dane Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJYiq_0honOlay00
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30)  Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In his debut as Buffalo’s top cornerback while Tre’Davious White is on the PUP list, Jackson played well. Thanks to a nice read he had an interception that even caught the attention of Richard Sherman.

Stock down: WR Khalil Shakir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4embqi_0honOlay00
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir  Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After being listed as the starting punt returner on the depth chart, rookie fifth-round receiver Khalil Shair was a healthy scratch. Receiver Jamison Crowder returned punts instead. That’s something to monitor moving forward.

Stock down: RBs James Cook, Zack Moss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3XvM_0honOlay00
Bills running back James Cook (28)  Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had a turnover problem. Allen had two interceptions and one was certainly on him. But when you’re in a committee situation at running back, your stock takes a big hit when you put the ball on the ground like Cook and Moss did.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kardT_0honOlay00
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bass had a really ugly kickoff attempt that flew way out of bounds. On his lone field goal attempt from 41 yards Bass split the uprights… but barely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report

As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Stock#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Chiefs' new offensive wrinkles could spell trouble for the Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prescott back sooner rather than later? Cowboys QB has successful surgery

The initial reports over Dak Prescott’s injury were grim. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit his hand on a defender twice in the same series, three times if one includes the helmet hit that occurred immediately after smashing his throwing hand against defender Shaq Barrett’s big paw. The frustration was visible on Mike McCarthy’s face when informed by trainer Britt Brown the severity of the injury after Prescott disappeared into the tunnel for X-rays.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy