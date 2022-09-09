Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Rams

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If anyone was worried that Allen might not look elite in 2022, no need to fret. After starting Thursday with 10-straight completions, the quarterback finished 26-for-31 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Allen added another 56 yards and a TD rushing the ball as well.

Stock up: DE Von Miller

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills invested in their average pass rush this offseason with Von Miller. It’s a team game, we get it, but there’s no debating that Miller caused a ripple-effect down Buffalo’s defensive front against the Rams.

Miller notched two sacks himself while the entire Bills defense had seven total. If that’s a sign of things to come? Look out, NFL.

Stock up: DT Jordan Phillips

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Right back where he left off.

Phillips led the Bills in 2019 with nine sacks. He got in the backfield for two in Los Angeles and was credited with 1.5 on the stat sheet.

Stock up: DE AJ Epenesa

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Finally on the sack chart, Epenesa was in on two as well and notched another 1.5 sacks for the Bills. Heading into the offseason, it was not clear who would see a bigger role in the pass rush behind Miller.

Epenesa earned that during the preseason and showed why against the Rams.

Stock up: OC Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Not a bad debut for Buffalo’s new offensive coordinator.

Dorsey’s offense did not punt. Allen looked spectacular. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis but put up huge numbers.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just referenced, Diggs’ big day. He recorded eight for 122 yards and a touchdown. A litter sweeter when that score came against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, too.

Diggs was there for Allen early and often.

Stock up: CB Dane Jackson

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In his debut as Buffalo’s top cornerback while Tre’Davious White is on the PUP list, Jackson played well. Thanks to a nice read he had an interception that even caught the attention of Richard Sherman.

Stock down: WR Khalil Shakir

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After being listed as the starting punt returner on the depth chart, rookie fifth-round receiver Khalil Shair was a healthy scratch. Receiver Jamison Crowder returned punts instead. That’s something to monitor moving forward.

Stock down: RBs James Cook, Zack Moss

Bills running back James Cook (28) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had a turnover problem. Allen had two interceptions and one was certainly on him. But when you’re in a committee situation at running back, your stock takes a big hit when you put the ball on the ground like Cook and Moss did.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bass had a really ugly kickoff attempt that flew way out of bounds. On his lone field goal attempt from 41 yards Bass split the uprights… but barely.