Dallas, TX

JohnJohn48
5d ago

First off: how will LE know when the person is a "second time [marijuana] offender" if there's no prosecution for the FIRST time? Second: Faith Johnson is an *excellent* choice for Dallas DA.

dallasexpress.com

Debate Sharpens as City Budget Approval Nears

In a recent Dallas City Council meeting, members debated the proposed budget and amendments as the final vote approached. City council members will consider the proposed budget’s adoption on September 21, but in a meeting on September 7, the council voted on several changes. Perhaps the most contentious amendment...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas School Board Delays Social Studies Curriculum Revisions

The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) narrowly voted to delay a comprehensive review and revision of the social studies curriculum despite efforts to expedite the process before the next election cycle. The 15-member board voted 8-7 to shelve plans to revise the standards until 2025. The vote came after...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Troubled Anesthesiologist Arrested

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. has been arrested after an investigation into doped IV bags at a local surgery clinic connected the anesthesiologist to several medical emergencies and at least one death. Kristin Lowman, the public information officer for the Dallas Police Department, told The Dallas Express, “I can confirm he...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Anti-Blight Effort Aims to Reduce Crime in Mill City

Dallas city leaders are working on what they term a new public safety initiative aimed at cracking down on crime in the Mill City neighborhood of South Dallas near Fair Park. Announcing the new endeavor, leaders pointed out the abandoned houses, blighted properties, and trash that has plagued the neighborhood, one that has become more of a renter community than the homeowner area it once was.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Ken Paxton
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Accused of Civil Rights Violations

A North Texas school district that has been at the center of several controversies in recent years is facing five investigations from the Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Civil Rights over its accommodations for students with special needs. Two of the investigations originated from a dispute between district...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Has Fifth-Highest Inflation Rate in U.S.

The inflation rate in North Texas is one of the highest in the country, according to a new study. U.S. inflation came in at 8.3% in August, a drop of 0.2% from the prior month and a decline of 0.8% from its peak in June, according to the latest CPI report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
DALLAS, TX
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

For Whom the Road Tolls — Part 2

As discussed in the previous part of this series, the North Texas Transportation Authority (NTTA) expects to fully pay off all of its tollways by 2049. Still, this does not mean the tolls will disappear after that year. Unlike with the earlier Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike, no state law currently...
TEXAS STATE
Public Safety
The Hill

Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats

Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments.  In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees.  A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Eliza Fletcher Murder Concerns North Texas Runners

Following the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger from Tennessee, runners across Texas are starting to express concern for their own safety. Fletcher was attacked on an early morning run, although the attack is believed to have been random. Fletcher had two children and worked as a teacher...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

District 13’s Crime Rose in Eight of the Last Nine Months

Gay Donnell Willis, City of Dallas District 13 councilwoman, was named The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) for September after the Crime Score in her district increased by 23.11% in August, the most of any district when compared to Crime Score statistics from August 2021. Despite being...
DALLAS, TX

