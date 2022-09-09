Read full article on original website
drugtopics.com
Tips for Managing Diabetes Comorbidities
Drug Topics Journal, Drug Topics September 2022, Volume 166, Issue 9. Considering comorbidities is just as important as lowering patient HbA1c. Common comorbidities in patients with type 2 diabetes include hypertension, lipid disorders, heart disease, and obesity.1,2 As accessible health care professionals, pharmacists are uniquely positioned to counsel and encourage patients with diabetes to manage comorbidities.
Mitigating Costs of Cancer Treatment: The Role of Pharmacists
Cancer care is associated with considerable financial toxicities, both in terms of out-of-pocket costs to patients and caregivers as well as burdens placed on the healthcare system at large.1 Drug Topics® interviewed several experts to discuss the role of pharmacists in mitigating costs associated with cancer care. The Cost...
Babies Given Antibiotics May Have Adult GI issues
New research adds further evidence that early in life antibiotic exposure can have lifelong impact. Early life exposure to antibiotics in neonatal mice had long-lasting effects on their microbiota, enteric nervous system, and gut function, according to a new study. Published in the Journal of Physiology1 on September 9, the...
First Immunotherapy Combo Treatment Approved for Biliary Tract Cancers
FDA approves durvalumab to treat biliary tract cancer in combination with chemotherapy. The FDA approved AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin), making it the first immunotherapy combination approved for BTCs. For the...
