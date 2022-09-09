Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation: Queen’s Death Is a Reminder That Systems Matter; Is Liz Truss on the Side of Women?

Read full article on original website
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – UK politics live
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
UK to unilaterally continue suspending Northern Ireland border checks
The UK has made a unilateral decision to continue suspending border checks on farm produce and other goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, in a move likely to antagonise but not provoke further action by the EU. London will notify Brussels of its decision on Thursday in its formal...
On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government
A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Live updates: Wait to see queen's coffin grows longer
LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Could You Afford a Home in Europe?
Rising costs are causing more and more Americans to look further afield.
