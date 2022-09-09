REPORT: One dead after 100-foot fall in Colorado mountains

This map shows the general area where the rescue took place, though limited details have been released. Lily Lake was mentioned, as was Ellingwood Point and Blanca Peak. A full report is expected within the next couple of days. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

According to a report from KRDO, a climber has died in the Sangre de Cristos after taking a 100-foot fall in the area of Lily Lake near Ellingwood Point on Wednesday.

Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that they were conducting a mission in this area, which is now complete. Though not stated in the post, it is presumed that this mission is related to this incident. During the mission, it was requested that the public stay clear of crews in the Lake Como Road area, as well as on Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point – two 14,000-foot mountains connected via a saddle. Heavy helicopter activity was reportedly set to take place at this time. A full mission report is expected to be released within 24 to 48 hours.

Lily Lake is on the opposite side of the range compared to the standard approach most would use to climb Blanca Peak or Ellingwood Point. It's unclear exactly what the person was doing when the accident occurred. When the official report on the incident is released, more specific detail will likely be made available.

The gray pin shows where Lake Como is located, which is the standard approach most would use to climb Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point. Lily Lake is also marked on the map. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

Colorado's Sangre de Cristo range is located in southern Colorado, known for being remote and rugged. Lake Como road, which was used by search and rescue on this mission, is one of the most difficult roads to travel in the state.

This death follows another backcountry death that took place on Aspen-area Capitol Peak last Saturday, in which an experienced climber fell 900 feet.