Read full article on original website
Related
hawkeyesports.com
NOTES - No. 5 Iowa Hosts Big Ten Opener
Watch Live | Indiana Live Stats | Indiana Complete Notes (PDF) The fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team opens Big Ten Conference play, hosting Indiana on Friday at Grant Field to wrap up its five-game homestand. The game is set to start at 4 p.m. (CT) and it will be a Gold Out for Childhood Cancer. Admission is free.
hawkeyesports.com
XC Notebook: Redbird Invite
The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams take to the road again this week, heading to Normal, Illinois on Friday for the Redbird Invite. The meet is hosted by Illinois State at the Weibring Golf Club. The women’s 6,000-meter race begins at 5:00pm CT, while the men’s 8,000-meter race kicks off at 5:45pm. Live results will be found at ShaZam Racing.
hawkeyesports.com
Van Ness Named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 10-7 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series loss to Iowa State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. Van Ness...
hawkeyesports.com
Nijziel Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa fifth-year senior Anthe Nijziel has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. It is the sixth Big Ten weekly honor of Nijziel’s career. The Eindhoven, Netherlands, native earned the distinction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawkeyesports.com
Former Faculty Representative, Champion For Women’s Athletics Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Yvonne “Bonnie” Slatton passed away at the age of 84 on Sept. 8 in Iowa City. Slatton was a Faculty Representative to the Big Ten and the NCAA for 21 years, and was a champion for equal rights for all people. A native...
Comments / 0