The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams take to the road again this week, heading to Normal, Illinois on Friday for the Redbird Invite. The meet is hosted by Illinois State at the Weibring Golf Club. The women’s 6,000-meter race begins at 5:00pm CT, while the men’s 8,000-meter race kicks off at 5:45pm. Live results will be found at ShaZam Racing.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO