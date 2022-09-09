Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man charged with murder following weekend assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and is facing charges following a weekend assault. Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Ottumwa police officers responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in a parking lot at a convenience store. When officers arrived, a...
KBUR
Sheriff: driver involved in two crashes in 4 minutes
Appanoose Co., IA- The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was involved in two motor vehicle crashes in just 4 minutes. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 8th, at about 3:01 PM the Appanoose County Law Center received a 911 call of a hit and run crash in the 27000 Block of Highway 5. The caller stated that one of the vehicles involved continued traveling southbound on Highway 5.
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Appanoose County Sheriff: Driver Involved In 2 Crashes 4 Minutes Apart
(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
ottumwaradio.com
Delores Camelin
Delores Mae Camelin age 94 of Fairfield passed away at Prestige Care Center. Delores was born October 20th 1927, in Pennsylvania to Leo and Teresa (Jones) Snyder. She was married to Edward Larson. He passed away. Delores later married Everette (Ebb) Camelin. He passed away April 22, 2007. Delores was...
osceolaiowa.com
Sept. 9 accident reports
No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 2 in the Pilot truck parking lot. According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a 2023 Kenworth had been inside Pilot using the showers when he returned to his truck and noticed damage to the front that had not been there before. There was no known information on the vehicle that had hit the Kenworth, or an estimated time.
ottumwaradio.com
Robert Logston
Robert “Rob” Wayne Logston, age 58, of Cincinnati, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Rob was born on May 16, 1964 in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Robert “Bob” Eugene Logston and Rosemary “Rosie” Sue (Hudson) Logston.
ottumwaradio.com
Beverly Carpenter
Beverly Adair Carpenter, age 76, of Centerville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Centerville. Per family wishes, cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20980 County Road T14, Centerville, Iowa in the near future. The church will be zooming the service for those who cannot attend. The link will be posted when service times are set. Memorials have been established to Carol Beck, to be determined at a later date, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, ATTN: Carpenter family, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com or on our funeral home Facebook page.
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
Pen City Current
Amtrak cancels FM service as railroad strike looms
FORT MADISON - A looming freight railroad strike is resulting in the cancellation of Amtrak service on its long-distance routes out of Chicago, including the Southwest Chief running through Fort Madison. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said he was unaware of the news Tuesday morning but was looking into the...
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5
A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
