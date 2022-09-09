Beverly Adair Carpenter, age 76, of Centerville, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Centerville. Per family wishes, cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20980 County Road T14, Centerville, Iowa in the near future. The church will be zooming the service for those who cannot attend. The link will be posted when service times are set. Memorials have been established to Carol Beck, to be determined at a later date, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, ATTN: Carpenter family, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com or on our funeral home Facebook page.

CENTERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO