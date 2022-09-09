Read full article on original website
Related
Being Trump’s Lawyer Is Dangerous. Here’s Why.
Former President Donald Trump has a lawyer problem. And that’s a risky place to be for a guy facing multiple criminal investigations. Recent courtroom maneuvers by Trump’s attorneys in the spiraling Mar-a-Lago investigation have been so erratic they’ve prompted public mockery from the legal community at large.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Has Teamed Up With a White Nationalist
MAGA-world’s favorite grifter and one of the internet’s most rabid white Christian nationalists have gone into business together. Vincent James Foxx, who recently downplayed slavery as “kind of like camping,” announced that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell had given him a special code offering viewers a major discount on his products.
Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid
Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
Oops, Minnesota Accidentally Legalized THC-Spiked Seltzer
On July 1, 2022, Minnesota breweries received a windfall. That day, the Minnesota State Legislature passed a law allowing the sale of products containing THC. It was a baffling development, considering state Republicans’ longstanding opposition to marijuana legalization, yet Statute 151.72 passed—unanimously, with zero debate, in a GOP-controlled Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government
A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Alex Jones and Infowars Were Immediately Sanctioned 5 Minutes Into His Second Damages Trial
Alex Jones and Infowars' second damages trial began in Connecticut today with an immediate—and very significant—ruling against them. Judge Barbara Bellis, who’s presiding over the case, ruled that because Jones and Infowars did not turn over Google Analytics data about the company’s traffic to the plaintiffs, they will not be allowed to make any arguments that they didn’t significantly profit from their Sandy Hook coverage. Jones and other Infowars personalities repeatedly claimed, for years on end, that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax, a position Jones has insisted he no longer holds.
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
A trio of election-denying MAGA Republicans won their primaries in New Hampshire Tuesday night, the latest proof of former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP—and a potential blow to their chances in three key congressional races. The most important result in the battle for Congress came...
Cubans, Haitians are fleeing to US in historic numbers. These crises are fueling migration.
More than 230,000 Haitians and Cubans have risked lives on makeshift boats or trekked to the U.S.-Mexico border this year to seek asylum.
RELATED PEOPLE
Not Even Dr. Oz’s Voters Like Him
Dr. Mehmet Oz is having an incredibly rough time in his adopted state of Pennsylvania. After moving from part of the “Blue Wall” in New Jersey to the more Republican-friendly state in late 2020, Oz secured the GOP nomination for a Senate seat already held by Republicans, during a midterm election where Republicans are favored to take control of the House. But he’s consistently trailed Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman throughout the summer.
Trump Fan in Clown Wig Threatens to Kill All Democrats in a Dairy Queen
A former President Donald Trump supporter from Pennsylvania was arrested after storming a Dairy Queen with a loaded handgun while wearing a clown wig. During the incident, he claimed he was going to “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”. Jan Stawovy, a 61-year-old from Hunker, Pennsylvania,...
Bitcoin Donations Solicited on Infowars Go Directly to Alex Jones, Testimony Confirms
A corporate representative for Infowars testified on Wednesday morning that cryptocurrency donations solicited on-air go directly to Alex Jones personally. Brittany Paz, an attorney who was designated as a corporate representative for Infowars in January, testified in a Connecticut civil defamation trial, the second of three that will determine how much he owes to Sandy Hook families. The lawsuits are over Jones and Infowars repeatedly calling Sandy Hook “a hoax,” though Jones has said he no longer believes that is the case—a change of position that coincided roughly with him getting extremely sued.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0