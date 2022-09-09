ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Chicago Journal

Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment

CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park

An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 6 years for South Loop shooting

A man who shot another man during a dispute in the South Loop two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Carlos Cheyenne Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. In turn, they dropped nine other felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.
CHICAGO, IL

