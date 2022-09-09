Read full article on original website
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
Chicago police have charged one of the suspects wanted for stabbing a chef to death in the Loop during an armed robbery.
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. "This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.The uncle, a 21-year-old man who...
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Chicago man charged in attempted kidnapping on Northwest Side
Gerardo Posadas, 25, is facing two felony charges in connection with an attempted kidnapping last Thursday in Cragin on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Ingleside man charged with beating, choking woman on his boat after she asked to be brought to shore: Sheriff deputy
Douglas J. Johnson remains behind bars after he allegedly choked and beat a woman while aboard his boat Monday night. A 40-year-old woman made a distressing 9-1-1 call, and it was traced to Columbia Bay, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Infant boy found dead in Lincoln Square apartment
CHICAGO - Authorities said they found a 13-day-old baby boy unresponsive yesterday afternoon in an apartment on the city's north side. The infant died a short time later. Police were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of W. Foster in the Lincoln Square neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
Man gets 6 years for South Loop shooting
A man who shot another man during a dispute in the South Loop two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Carlos Cheyenne Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. In turn, they dropped nine other felonies, including five counts of attempted murder.
Ill. dad allegedly fatally poisons himself and 10-year-old son; 6-year-old daughter hospitalized
INVERNESS, Ill. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old father allegedly used carbon monoxide to poison himself and his two children, leaving the man and his son dead and his daughter hospitalized. According to WGN-TV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, Inverness Police Department officers went to a home on the 2200 block of Palatine...
