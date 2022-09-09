West Orange- and Southwest Orange-area teams had varying degrees of success Friday, Sept. 9. Here's what we learned from Week Three of the 2022 season. The Lions offense and defense turned the loss from last week into a shutout win against the Trinity Prep Saints, 56-0. Running back J.T. Bronaugh scored three touchdowns and rushed the ball for 190 yards on only six carries. Quarterback Brady Lord went 6-of-8 on passing and 140 yards and three touchdown passes. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Will Ford had six tackles and an interception — a huge impact on the team’s win throughout the game. Middle linebacker Sam Zagame had 12 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and finished the game with a safety. Kicker Gabe Moraes hit his first 300-yard kicking game on kickoff yardage.

