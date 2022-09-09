Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Dr. Phillips girls volleyball team falls to Windermere 3-0
After a tough battle against the Wolverines, the Panthers fell short by a few points in each of the three sets. The Dr. Phillips High School girls volleyball defense wasn't able to stop the offense of the Wolverines during a district game Tuesday, Sept. 13. Despite a tough battle on...
Central Florida Christian Academy welcomes new girls basketball coach
Central Florida Christian Academy recently announced their new girls head basketball coach — south Florida native Tommie Butts. Butts has been named Metro Conference Coach of the Year five times; in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019; and has been named State of Florida coach of the Year twice — in 2014 and 2019. Dairy Farms State of Florida named him 7A Coach of the Year in 2014 and 9A Coach of the Year in 2019.
Windermere football fans: Parking is about to get a lot harder
Orange County is no longer allowing cars to park on the grass for football games, Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said. As if having the Windermere High School stadium off-campus didn’t cause enough problems, Orange County now has made it more difficult for Wolverine fans to watch football games.
Communication the key to Olympia volleyball success
The Olympia high school girls volleyball team has raced out to an 12-2 record to start its 2022 campaign. Part of the team’s success has come as a result of the culture head volleyball coach Semei Tello has instilled in the team during his years with the Titans. “The...
Five things we learned about West Orange-area teams, Sept. 12, 2022
West Orange- and Southwest Orange-area teams had varying degrees of success Friday, Sept. 9. Here's what we learned from Week Three of the 2022 season. The Lions offense and defense turned the loss from last week into a shutout win against the Trinity Prep Saints, 56-0. Running back J.T. Bronaugh scored three touchdowns and rushed the ball for 190 yards on only six carries. Quarterback Brady Lord went 6-of-8 on passing and 140 yards and three touchdown passes. On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Will Ford had six tackles and an interception — a huge impact on the team’s win throughout the game. Middle linebacker Sam Zagame had 12 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and finished the game with a safety. Kicker Gabe Moraes hit his first 300-yard kicking game on kickoff yardage.
This week in West Orange County history: Sept. 15, 2022
Meat rationing was set at two-and-one-half pounds per person per week. Word has been received from Pfc. Selby Burch that he has landed safely in Korea with the U.S. Infantry. Local young people attending Camp Didakee in Zellwood were Billy Bob Davis, Sandra and Keith Mann, Ann and Susan Hornstein, Angilee Davis, Bill Cappleman, Ward Britt, Fritz and Gus Harter, Herbert Schley, George and Patsy Tyndall, Gail Willis, Dave Sayer, Douglas Tilden, Stanley Smith, Jimmy Roper, Sharon Winter and Patricia Tibbals.
Heritage Bay at Phillips Landing home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
A home in Heritage Bay at Phillips Landing topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. The home at 9165 Phillips Grove Terrace, Orlando, sold Aug. 30, for $1,157,000. Built in 2000, it has six bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,987 square feet of living area. Days on market: One.
Obituary: Francine Coleman Postell
The Honorable Francine Coleman Postell, 89, a lifelong resident of Oakland, Florida, entered her eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Mother Postell served as an educator for over 20 years. In 1987, she was elected as the first African American female mayor of the Town of Oakland. She was...
Ocoee Fire Department hosting a 'Celebration of the Lives' event
The event hosted at the station for the American Red Cross will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Ocoee Fire Department is hosting a special event in collaboration with the American Red Cross this week. The "Celebration of the Lives" event honors the lives of a...
Magical Mr. Dean: Winter Garden's most popular sanitation worker
Even when he’s sound asleep, 3-year-old Ro Nelson recognizes — and immediately wakes up when he hears — the distinct sound of the garbage truck coming up the street of his neighborhood each Tuesday and Friday. And it’s all because of Mr. Dean. Sanitation worker Dean...
ONP receives matching grant
The Oakland Nature Preserve as received a Challenge Match Grant, which will provide an additional $15,000 if the preserve can raise the initial $15,000. Donations can be made on the website by visiting OaklandNaturePreserve.org and clicking on the donate button or by mailing a check to ONP, P.O. Box 841, Oakland FL 34760. Note on the memo line the donation is for the Challenge Match Grant.
