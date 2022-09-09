Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state...

U.K. ・ 28 MINUTES AGO