Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ a True Story? How Delia Owens’ Possible Involvement in a Murder May Have Inspired the Book

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pI5I_0honHLaj00

Good news: Where the Crawdads Sing, the movie based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens, is now available to buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and more. Bad news: Delia Owens might be a witness to, or a co-conspirator, in a murder that maybe, possibly inspired the book!

Let’s back up. Based on the mystery novel of the same name, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya (played by Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in the movie) growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, until a culprit in the murder case is finally revealed.

Though the movie is based on a fictional novel, it’s the kind of story that feels lived in and real. And in this case, the sense that Where the Crawdads Sing might be based on a true story isn’t totally off base. Read on to find out what we know about the real-life murder case that may have possibly inspired Owens.

Warning: Where the Crawdads Sings spoilers ahead.

Is Where the Crawdads Sing based on a true story?

No. Where the Crawdads Sing is based on Delia Owens’ fictional 2018 novel. The characters and plot are not based on real people or real events.

That said! There is a somewhat wild rumor that Where the Crawdads Sing reflects some of the themes of Owens’ own experience with an unresolved murder that took place in 1996 in the south-central African nation of Zambia. It’s a long, complicated story, which has been extensively reported by Jeffrey Goldberg in The Atlantic and The New Yorker. It’s a murder that has never been solved, and Owens is still wanted for questioning—as a witness, not a suspect—by Zambian authorities.

The basic gist is this: Delia Owens and her then-husband Mark Owens spent an extensive amount of time in Zambia in the ’90s, serving as sort-of unofficial anti-poaching authorities. A 1996 ABC News segment titled “Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story,” captured on film the murder of a so-called poacher, who was shot point-blank while lying injured on the ground. The victim in the video has never been identified, though the ABC segment identified him as a “trespasser.” It was brushed over, in favor of portraying the Owens as animal-loving American conservationists, fighting for a just cause.

When Goldberg interviewed the ABC cameraman Chris Everson for the 2010 New Yorker piece, Everson claimed the person who fired the fatal shot was Christopher Owens, Mark Owens’ son from a previous marriage. Furthermore, Goldberg reported that, according to Zambian police, Mark Owens helped to dispose of the body in a nearby lagoon. Delia Owens disputed these details when Goldberg interviewed her in 2010, saying, “The only thing Mark ever did was throw firecrackers out of his plane, but just to scare poachers, not to hurt anyone,” and, “Chris wasn’t there. We don’t even know where that event took place. It was horrible, a person being shot like that.” Lawyers for Mark and Chris also denied any wrongdoing to Goldberg.

Goldberg further reported that, nevertheless, all three Owens are still wanted for questioning in connection to that murder, as well as for other possible criminal activities in Zambia. Said the Zambia director of public prosecutions, Lillian Shawa-Siyuni, “There is no statute of limitations on murder in Zambia. They are all wanted for questioning in this case, including Delia Owens.”

This brings us to Where the Crawdads Sing, a book that is—spoiler alert!—about a young woman from North Carolina who is accused of murdering a local celebrity in her fictional town. The plot twist? She did! She’s guilty! (The murder is portrayed as a righteous one, committed in self-defense against attempted rape.) “I read the book in 2019,” Goldberg wrote in his recent Atlantic article. “I was surprised that its themes so obviously echoed aspects of Delia Owens’ life in Zambia.” One such similarity was the fact that a cat in the novel is named after a man the Owens knew in Zambia, Sunday Justice.

Obviously, it’s a stretch to say that these connections to the Owens’ experience in Zambia mean that Where the Crawdads Sing is based on a true story. But it certainly is… interesting to avoid questioning for an unsolved murder, and to then write a whole book about a woman accused of murder, who did, in fact, murder someone! Just something to think about.

