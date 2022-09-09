ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh turn against Prince William's new title

The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. Selwyn Jones, who works at a bookshop, said holding the investiture in Caernarfon would be "much more toxic than in 1969" since the decision about William was "imposed on us by the new king".
The Associated Press

Live updates: Wait to see queen's coffin grows longer

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.
The Independent

Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more

The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DoDEA) disparaged white people in a number of previous tweets that have come under new scrutiny this week. Kelisa Wing is an author and self-described “woke administrator”. who was selected in December of last...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Foreign ship crashes into US warship

A Danish ship crashed into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) Freedom-class littoral combat ship on Sunday in the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. CBS News reported the Danish ship “Danmark” became stuck after crashing into some wood pilings shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. A tugboat came to free the stuck Danish ship but in the process pulled it into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, which was moored.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vows to never give up nuclear weapons

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has vowed never to surrender the country’s nuclear arsenal despite what he said were efforts by the U.S. to destabilize his government, as parliament passed a law greenlighting an “automatic nuclear strike” in response to the threat of attack, state media reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

US trails China in key tech areas, new report warns

Imagine a future in which the most skilled U.S. tech workers can’t find jobs, authoritarian regimes exert more power than democratic governments, freedom of expression is replaced by open censorship, and no one believes the U.S. military can deter conflict. All this could happen if China surpasses the United States in key technology areas, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, led by former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Google co-founder Eric Schmidt.
