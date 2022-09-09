ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, CT

townofprospect.org

ANNUAL FALL TOWN WIDE TAG SALE

*** Last day to add your name and address to the list is WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2022 @ 3PM. Please call (203)-758-4461 to add your name. ***
PROSPECT, CT
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.9.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 79 degrees and a northeast wind 6 to 9 miles per hour. It will be clear overnight, with a low around 61. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 84, and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.
SOUTHOLD, NY

