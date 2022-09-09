Read full article on original website
ANNUAL FALL TOWN WIDE TAG SALE
*** Last day to add your name and address to the list is WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2022 @ 3PM. Please call (203)-758-4461 to add your name. ***
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.9.22
• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 79 degrees and a northeast wind 6 to 9 miles per hour. It will be clear overnight, with a low around 61. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 84, and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.
