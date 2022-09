On Saturday, the city held the first Consensus Building Group meeting to discuss possible future design plans and outcomes for Taylor Run and Strawberry Run. The meeting, held at the Alexandria Renew Education Center, was led by the Institute for Engagement and Negotiation at the University of Virginia, and co-hosted by the City of Alexandria’s Transportation and Environmental Services, Stormwater Management Division and the Department of Project Implementation.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO