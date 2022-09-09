ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen in 2023, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities. “As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department worked to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Affordable Housing#Habitat For Humanity#Nascar All Star Race
WBTV

CLT President's Cup

Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer. It’s been almost a decade since Ferrell’s death, but a group of people in Charlotte say they’re committed to making sure his memory lives on. CMPD Animal Care and Control launches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBTV

Rowan County to host special recycling event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New Charlotte City Council committees announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees. The new committees will meet for the first time on Oct. 3. The Safe Communities and Great Neighborhoods committees have been combined into the Housing, Safety and Community Committee. The Budget and Governance and Intergovernmental Relations committees have been combined into the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The Economic Development Committee is now the Jobs and Economic Development Committee. The Transportation and Planning Committee is now the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321. Once at the scene, firefighters searched...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Charlotte city councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell is already facing an investigation on his first day on the job. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Mitchell has an illegal ownership stake in a company that does business with the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies searching for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Judy Pate, age 79. Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn earlier today. She was wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers. She was last seen walking on the side of the assisted living building.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

State data shows signs of recovery for English learners in CMS, more staff being hired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff are adding more staff to support English Learners. More than 25,000 students in CMS are EL students who collectively speak more than 200 languages. The district’s English Learners or “EL” program supports language acquisition, maintaining students’ home language identity, and rigorous instruction....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot by deputies in York Co. dies

Atrium Health now offering updated COVID-19 booster shots. The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 12 hours ago. While no deputies were hurt, officials say the man...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy