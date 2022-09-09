Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
WBTV
“We’re one step closer,”: Charlotte City Council allots $8 million to preserve affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved funding for a proposal to maintain affordable housing in the city for hundreds of people in one neighborhood. It’s an effort allocating $8 million in coronavirus relief from the federal government to preserve affordable housing in east Charlotte. The city saying...
WBTV
Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen in 2023, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities. “As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
WBTV
Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department worked to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
WBTV
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 56 minutes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people move to Charlotte every day so many current residents might not have been there nine years ago. But if you were, you’ll remember what happened on Sept. 14 in 2013. Jonathan Ferrell, 24, was in a car accident and was stumbling towards officers,...
WBTV
CMPD Animal Control announces ‘Operation Bunny Hop’ to help 30 rabbits find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local animal shelters have been dealing with overcrowded facilities for a while now, and on Wednesday, CMPD Animal Care and Control announced a new adoption initiative: Operation Bunny Hop. According to the shelter, a woman recently lost her home and had to give up 30 rabbits,...
WBTV
Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina. Updated: 17 hours ago. A mother calling for...
WBTV
CLT President's Cup
Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer. It’s been almost a decade since Ferrell’s death, but a group of people in Charlotte say they’re committed to making sure his memory lives on. CMPD Animal Care and Control launches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Rowan County to host special recycling event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
WBTV
New Charlotte City Council committees announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees. The new committees will meet for the first time on Oct. 3. The Safe Communities and Great Neighborhoods committees have been combined into the Housing, Safety and Community Committee. The Budget and Governance and Intergovernmental Relations committees have been combined into the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The Economic Development Committee is now the Jobs and Economic Development Committee. The Transportation and Planning Committee is now the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee.
WBTV
Gaston County Schools educators prepare for town hall to discuss payroll with state leaders, school administrators
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The driver of the...
WBTV
Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321. Once at the scene, firefighters searched...
WBTV
Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Charlotte city councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell is already facing an investigation on his first day on the job. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Mitchell has an illegal ownership stake in a company that does business with the city.
WBTV
Deputies searching for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Judy Pate, age 79. Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn earlier today. She was wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers. She was last seen walking on the side of the assisted living building.
WBTV
State data shows signs of recovery for English learners in CMS, more staff being hired
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff are adding more staff to support English Learners. More than 25,000 students in CMS are EL students who collectively speak more than 200 languages. The district’s English Learners or “EL” program supports language acquisition, maintaining students’ home language identity, and rigorous instruction....
WBTV
Man shot by deputies in York Co. dies
Atrium Health now offering updated COVID-19 booster shots. The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 12 hours ago. While no deputies were hurt, officials say the man...
Comments / 0