CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday new Charlotte City Council committees. The new committees will meet for the first time on Oct. 3. The Safe Communities and Great Neighborhoods committees have been combined into the Housing, Safety and Community Committee. The Budget and Governance and Intergovernmental Relations committees have been combined into the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The Economic Development Committee is now the Jobs and Economic Development Committee. The Transportation and Planning Committee is now the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO