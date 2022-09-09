ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.

Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were stopped in a black SUV at Cesar Chavez and Shotwell St. and arrested without incident after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him over the head, police said.

Investigators connected Hadley and Holmes to a series of violent armed robberies and served a search warrant on their homes following their arrest.

"This level of extreme and repeated victimization will not be tolerated in San Francisco," Jenkins said in a news release. "The serious felony charges filed in this case are the first step in sending a clear message that there will be consequences for those who perpetrate acts of violence in our city.  Holding violent perpetrators accountable is critical to restoring public safety."

Hadley and Holmes allegedly victimized 13 individuals during the crime spree.  A gun was brandished in each robbery with one victim beaten with a gun. Six of the robberies occurred on August 16. In each case, Hadley and Holmes fled the scene in a black vehicle.

In addition to filing felony charges, the DA planned to file a motion for detention to keep the defendants in custody while pending trial. They were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Although charges have been filed, the case remains an active investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

