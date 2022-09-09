Podcast: Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide Preview; Plus takeaways from Week 1 Win

Previewing the most anticipated Texas Longhorn matchup in recent memory vs Alabama.

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era with a 52-10 victory over the UL-Monroe Warhawks. Quinn Ewers made his highly anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, where he flashed his elite potential.

Ewers and the offense settled in after a shaky opening drive and delivered an inspiring performance. Tight end Jatavion Sanders was the offensive MVP , catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas defense showed encouraging signs as well. Edge rusher Barryn Sorrell was effective behind the line of scrimmage with 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown led the team with eight tackles and recorded 2.0 tackles for loss.

The Longhorns now host the nation’s number one team, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide return elite talent throughout their roster, most notably Heisman quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. The Tide opened as a 20-point favorite. If the Vegas line is any indicator, everything will have to go right for the Longhorns to pull out a win.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss the highlights and overall takeaways from the 52-10 win over ULM. We also preview the monster game against Alabama and what Texas needs to do to have a fighter's chance.

The guys also give their Week 2 picks for some of the best games featured on the slate.

