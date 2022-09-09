Read full article on original website
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
knsiradio.com
Suspect Convicted of Stalking and Harassing Multi-Racial Family
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of deliberately crashing an unoccupied SUV into the Cold Spring home of a multi-racial family has been found guilty of stalking and second-degree assault motivated by bias. Benton Louis Beyer is accused of stalking and harassing Andrea Robinson and her family for several months,...
bulletin-news.com
Man shot in nose during road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County
Authorities from Central Minnesota discovered a guy with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose after responding to an alleged road rage shooting on Interstate 94. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a complaint on Tuesday evening from a westbound I-94 motorist that another westbound driver had shot a pistol at his car.
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
knsiradio.com
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
mprnews.org
Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault
A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
willmarradio.com
Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. Court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina. A hearing takes place November 3rd to certify Medina to be tried as an adult on Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.
knsiradio.com
Janesville Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Crash
(KNSI) — A 43-year-old man from Janesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the crash at about 2:18 p.m. County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township, just south of Melrose. Initially, the report was that one rider went off the road and was injured. Crews then learned there were two riders involved, and one was seriously injured.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in Todd County
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
lptv.org
Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd
Authorities in Crow Wing County are investigating after a 19-year-old man died over the weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 9 a.m. Sunday morning to a property in Long Lake Township on reports of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies and...
Charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver in I-94 road rage incident
A Michigan man faces charges in a road rage incident on Interstate 94 where he allegedly shot at another vehicle, wounding the driver. Charges say 23-year-old Shannon Woods, of Inkster, Michigan, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident. The victim suffered an injury to...
knsiradio.com
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary
Police in St. Cloud arrested two people in connection to a mosque burglary early Thursday morning. A 23-year-old man from Rogers and a 25-year-old woman from New Hope were arrested and are being held at the Stearns County Jail awaiting burglary charges. Video surveillance confirmed that the two arrested were...
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
willmarradio.com
Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
Comments / 2