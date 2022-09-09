Sounds like: Magical folk-punk with airy acoustic guitar and ’80s-style garage band tones. Aurora Newcomb may be just 15 years old, but she has the performance savvy of an old soul. The Booker High School Visual and Performing Arts Center student has always loved performing. She started ballet at age 2 and then did musical theater throughout her childhood. But she found her real calling—writing music—during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her recent singles, “Far From Fiction” and “Book of Tragedy,” are inspired by the sounds of Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Lucy Dacus, but her ’80s influence attracts young and old audiences alike. She plans to release an EP and album soon, but, for now, find her on Facebook (@NewcombAurora) or at huhradio.com.

