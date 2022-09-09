ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Roganville VFD Bingo Fundraiser at Pavilion in the Pines on Sat, Sep 17th

The Roganville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, September 17th at Pavilion in the Pines, 290 County Road 252, just north of Jasper. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and Bingo begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $40.00. Additionally, you can purchase fried catfish dinners. All money...
ROGANVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Fall Vegetable Gardening: Time to Plant!

Fall is in the air…well almost! Autumn officially begins in a couple of weeks, on the 22nd of September to be exact. Soon lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be upon us. It’s a great time to begin fall cleanup and preparation for vegetable gardens. September is a swing month in the garden, or as I like to call it a “preparation month”, since many gardeners, including myself, consider fall to be the best time for planting cool season vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Summer remains (though his days are numbered) unvanquished, but fall’s cool breath is very close at hand!
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Eva Mae Collier

Mrs. Eva Mae Collier “Mama E” age 84 of Jasper,Texas went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 4, 2022. A visitation for Mrs. Collier will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 1288 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery located at 661-699 Live Oak Lane Jasper, Texas.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Anthony James Blount

Anthony James Blount passed away peacefully at his residence in Call, Texas at the age of 53. A visitation for Mr. Blount will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Robinson Community Funeral Home located at 345 Hwy. 63 W, Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Belgrade Cemetery in Bon Wier, Texas.
CALL, TX
kjas.com

Albert A. Adair

Mr. Albert A. Adair, age 96, of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Texas. Mr. Adair was born June 29, 1926, in Stamps, Arkansas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Broaddus, and faithfully served there as a deacon. His survivors include his sons and...
BROADDUS, TX
kjas.com

Driver slams into funeral procession in Polk County

Most drivers move over and stop for a funeral procession as a sign of respect – but that wasn’t the case in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Gregory, 29, of Alto, plowed right into one. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting from a Texas Department of Public Safety report that...
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Firemen respond to broken gas pipe

The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Shady Lane, at the intersection of Zube Street, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon, when it was reported that a gas pipe had been ruptured. Firemen arrived at the scene to find the gas spewing from...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Council adopts budget and tax rate, will build splash pad, skate park, and stages

The Jasper City Council in their regular monthly meeting on Monday voted to adopt the city’s annual budget, and a tax rate which, according to Councilman David Shultz and City Manager Denise Kelly, is approximately 31% lower than the previous year’s rate. Council also voted to continue the annual Jasper Economic Development Corporation budget.
JASPER, TX

