kjas.com
Roganville VFD Bingo Fundraiser at Pavilion in the Pines on Sat, Sep 17th
The Roganville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, September 17th at Pavilion in the Pines, 290 County Road 252, just north of Jasper. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and Bingo begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $40.00. Additionally, you can purchase fried catfish dinners. All money...
Orange Leader
Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday
A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
kjas.com
Benefit Skeet Shoot for cancer patient Carla Moorhead will be Sat, Sep 17th
A Benefit Skeet Shoot for cancer patient Carla Moorhead will be held on Saturday, September 17th beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 214 County Road 259 just north of Jasper. Organizers say it will be $5.00 per set with 5 sets per round, and a gun will be given away for final rounds.
therecordlive.com
Fall Vegetable Gardening: Time to Plant!
Fall is in the air…well almost! Autumn officially begins in a couple of weeks, on the 22nd of September to be exact. Soon lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be upon us. It’s a great time to begin fall cleanup and preparation for vegetable gardens. September is a swing month in the garden, or as I like to call it a “preparation month”, since many gardeners, including myself, consider fall to be the best time for planting cool season vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Summer remains (though his days are numbered) unvanquished, but fall’s cool breath is very close at hand!
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
kjas.com
Eva Mae Collier
Mrs. Eva Mae Collier “Mama E” age 84 of Jasper,Texas went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 4, 2022. A visitation for Mrs. Collier will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M prior to the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church located at 1288 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery located at 661-699 Live Oak Lane Jasper, Texas.
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
Eat At Raising Cane’s To Benefit Kidd’s Kids In Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
'Caniacs' now have a chance to have their chicken fingers, while also helping send some deserving kids and their families to Walt Disney World in Florida. The popular chicken finger brand is giving $1 from each box combo sold on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 to the Kidd's Kids organization during their Give Back Day.
kjas.com
Anthony James Blount
Anthony James Blount passed away peacefully at his residence in Call, Texas at the age of 53. A visitation for Mr. Blount will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Robinson Community Funeral Home located at 345 Hwy. 63 W, Jasper, Texas. The interment will follow in the Belgrade Cemetery in Bon Wier, Texas.
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
kjas.com
Albert A. Adair
Mr. Albert A. Adair, age 96, of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Texas. Mr. Adair was born June 29, 1926, in Stamps, Arkansas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Broaddus, and faithfully served there as a deacon. His survivors include his sons and...
How you can help a Veteran-run organization in Beaumont continue to serve the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — Those who fought for our country and continue to fight for our community are asking for help to renovate a beloved building that many area veterans describe as a second home. In 2023, the American Legion Post 33 in Beaumont will celebrate its 75th year. About...
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
kjas.com
Driver slams into funeral procession in Polk County
Most drivers move over and stop for a funeral procession as a sign of respect – but that wasn’t the case in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Gregory, 29, of Alto, plowed right into one. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting from a Texas Department of Public Safety report that...
kjas.com
Firemen respond to broken gas pipe
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Shady Lane, at the intersection of Zube Street, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon, when it was reported that a gas pipe had been ruptured. Firemen arrived at the scene to find the gas spewing from...
kjas.com
Council adopts budget and tax rate, will build splash pad, skate park, and stages
The Jasper City Council in their regular monthly meeting on Monday voted to adopt the city’s annual budget, and a tax rate which, according to Councilman David Shultz and City Manager Denise Kelly, is approximately 31% lower than the previous year’s rate. Council also voted to continue the annual Jasper Economic Development Corporation budget.
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
