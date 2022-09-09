Read full article on original website
Where to Eat + Drink Outside: The Ultimate Guide to San Francisco's Patio Scene
Come every sunny day in San Francisco, whether it's Saturday or Wednesday, SF shares the collective urge for cocktails outside. While the pandemic left a lot more outdoor dining options than we started with, these real-deal patios have the privacy, intimacy, and views that just can't be replicated with a parklet.
Things to Do in the Inner Sunset
With Golden Gate Park on the border of the neighborhood's northern edge, there absolutely no shortage of accessible outdoor activities nearby. Enter the park from the Inner Sunset at the San Francisco Botanical Garden(1199 9th Avenue), which has 55 acres of flora and greenery with areas devoted to plants from New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, and beyond. // If you're inspired to try your green thumb, Garden for the Environment(1590 7th Ave.) bills itself as SF's teaching garden with a mission to educate San Franciscans about sustainable plants that can be grown in the city's environments. // Admittedly, Mount Sutro Open Space Reserve(multiple entrances) isn't as lush as it once was thanks to a deforestation project on the part of the land's owner, UCSF, but there are still some nice trails here, best experienced in the early morning fog.
Forget pumpkin-spice whatevers. Fall means a fresh pair of Freda Salvadors.
Yeah, yeah, we know September and October are the sweet spot of SF summer. No matter, we're still all about new fall clothes, accessories and, obviously, shoes. Perhaps, you, too, are tired of sandals (and long overdue for a pedi) but not quite ready to go full-blown combat boot. The perfect solution? Loafers. Freda Salvador has some spectacular pairs. We can't get enough of the styles that dropped as part of the new Modern Heritage collection.
Modern Guide to the Inner Sunset: Think local + eat global in this park-adjacent neighborhood
Bordered by Golden Gate Park to the north, UCSF to the east, and 12th Avenue to the west, the Inner Sunset is a largely un-touristed part of the city that feels more like a village all its own, where residents enjoy shopping locally and meeting up at neighborhood cafes, bars, and restaurants.
