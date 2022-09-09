With Golden Gate Park on the border of the neighborhood's northern edge, there absolutely no shortage of accessible outdoor activities nearby. Enter the park from the Inner Sunset at the San Francisco Botanical Garden(1199 9th Avenue), which has 55 acres of flora and greenery with areas devoted to plants from New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, and beyond. // If you're inspired to try your green thumb, Garden for the Environment(1590 7th Ave.) bills itself as SF's teaching garden with a mission to educate San Franciscans about sustainable plants that can be grown in the city's environments. // Admittedly, Mount Sutro Open Space Reserve(multiple entrances) isn't as lush as it once was thanks to a deforestation project on the part of the land's owner, UCSF, but there are still some nice trails here, best experienced in the early morning fog.

