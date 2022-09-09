ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See You In Court! Emily Ratajkowski Files For Divorce From Husband Sebastian-Bear McClard

By Rebecca Friedman
 5 days ago
Emily Ratajkowki is officially divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, filing the paperwork at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, September 8. Online records confirmed the contested case still has issues and delegations to be decided on between what remains of the celebrity couples four year marriage.

One major discussion involves the pair's 1-year-old son, Sylvester Bear-McClard.

OK! previously reported on Ratajkowski holding herself together for the sake of motherhood after discovering infidelity rumors pertaining to Bear-McClard.

"She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong," claimed a source after discovering many claims began to confess the father-one-one had "cheated" on multiple occasions.

“Yeah, he cheated,” another insider spilled. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog."

The brunette bombshell took no time to bark back at her estranged husband.

Following the infidelity scandal and quickly cutting all ties with the Uncut Gems producer, Ratajkowski had herself a well-deserved hot-girl summer.

Most recently, the model moved out of her husband's former shared home and into a beautiful New York City Apartment she now calls her own.

OK! reported Ratajkowski showing off her new home — which still had tons of unpacked boxes and a great deal missing furniture. On Thursday, September 1, the My Body author posed around the apartment, which she seemed to have settled into just two days after being spotted moving out of McClard's residence.

In addition to Ratajkowski's new sleeping arrangements, the Gone Girl actress recently sparked rumors regarding a brewing romance with Brad Pitt.

On Monday, August 29, OK! spilled news of the hot Hollywood pairing "secretly" dating each other after nearly two years of potential feelings.

"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," dished a source. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."

"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," noted the insider, as Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018. "She was happily married, and Brad respected that."

Now that Ratajkowski has officially taken divorce matters to court, there may not be a need for respectful distance between her and the Bullet Train actor.

