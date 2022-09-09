ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

Abra to Launch US Chartered Bank, Crypto Yield Accounts

With an expected launch date in the U.S. slated for Q1 2023, Abra Bank will soon offer trading, custody, and NFT services to Americans. Abra, a financial services company and crypto trading firm, announced the launch of three new products: Abra Bank, Abra International, and Abra Boost. Abra Bank will...
CREDITS & LOANS
decrypt.co

What the Ethereum Merge Means for Ordinary Users—And What It Doesn’t

Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof of stake—dubbed "the merge"—is finally happening. A lot is going to change. But a lot is also going to stay the same. The Ethereum merge is here. The long-awaited upgrade to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to take place tonight, based on current estimates.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

‘WAGMI’ Is Dead: Pplpleasr, UnicornDAO, TIME President Weigh in on NFTs

Are we all gonna make it? Probably not—and some Web3 proponents don’t even want people using the term “NFTs” anymore. At a Tuesday panel on the “Future of NFTs” at SALT New York, speakers offered takes ranging from jaded and blunt to hopeful on the impact of the Ethereum merge on NFTs and what the future of NFTs might look like.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

How the Ethereum Merge Ends the Environmental Debate About NFTs

Ethereum is set to transition to proof of stake, which means the biggest network for NFTs will become environmentally friendly. NFTs have been widely criticized for their environmental impact, given the energy requirements of top NFT network Ethereum. Ethereum’s upcoming merge is expected to cut the network’s energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
decrypt.co

Maker Raises Staked Ethereum Limit to Reduce Reliance on USDC

The crypto lender looks to build its vault collateral while moving away from centralized stablecoins. Maker, the DeFi protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, announced that it has doubled its debt ceiling on its staked Ethereum (stETH) vault. The world’s largest decentralized-finance app, Maker is working to reduce its reliance on...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Soars as Merge Nears and Miners Roam

As Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake blockchain, mining activity on the ETH alternative Ethereum Classic has reached an all-time high. As Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade nears, miners appear to be switching their rigs over to Ethereum Classic. Ethereum is set to end mining on its network tonight following the merge,...
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Tron Taps Crypto Market Maker Wintermute to Become Official Partner

As Tron’s official market maker, Wintermute will be responsible for creating liquid TRX markets and supporting the network’s DeFi activity. Wintermute is now the Tron ecosystem’s official market maker, helping the crypto project’s native TRX token improve liquidity across various exchanges. Market makers are vital agents...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Leading Derivatives Exchange CME Group Launches Ethereum Options

In order to meet surging interest in Ethereum derivatives, CME Group is rolling out an options product for the number two cryptocurrency. CME Group, a leading derivatives exchange, has announced plans to roll out Ethereum options contracts. Options and futures are types of derivative products that give traders another way...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Solana Jumps 7% as Crypto 'Hotspot' Project Helium Eyes Merge

With the Helium community eyeing a merge of its operations to Solana, SOL has jumped around 7% over the past 24 hours. It’s been a big day for Solana. The ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen by around 7% over the past day. SOL, Solana’s native token, jumped...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Major Ethereum Mining Pools Will Back ETHW Mining

F2Pool, Poolin, BTC.com and Nanopool will support EthereumPoW after the merge. A number of big Ethereum mining pools are expected to support EthereumPoW (ETHW) following the merge, the new asset’s developers confirmed today. According to a series of tweets from the ETHW account, major pools such as F2Pool, Poolin,...
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'

Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Ethereum Mining Alternative Ravencoin Jumps 85% Ahead of the Merge

The flurry of activity comes as FTX announces a new RVN futures offering. The value of Ravencoin is up over 85% over the last seven days in the final run-up to the Ethereum merge, according to data from CoinGecko. The pump in price comes as cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced the listing of Ravencoin perpetual futures today.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Fidelity Is Considering Offering Bitcoin to Retail Investors: WSJ

Fidelity customers may soon be able to buy Bitcoin via the company’s brokerage platform, according to The Wall Street Journal. Boston-based investment giant Fidelity, which manages over 34.4 million retail accounts and is one of the world’s biggest fund managers, is evaluating whether to offer Bitcoin to its individual investors, the newspaper reported Monday.
RETAIL
decrypt.co

Ethereum Fork EthereumPoW Announces Post-Merge Launch Plans

The proof-of-work blockchain looks to continue the Ethereum legacy of profitable mining. Despite a rocky few weeks since its announcement, the team behind EthereumPoW (ETHW), a proof-of-work splinter from the Ethereum Blockchain, has finally announced plans to launch its hardfork soon after the Ethereum Merge on September 15. “ETHW mainnet...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

'Everything's Down This Year': FTX Founder SBF

The heavyweight CEO of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried also struck a balanced perspective on the debate over regulatory oversight. FTX Exchange’s founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried offered a reassuring perspective on this year’s plummet in crypto asset prices on Monday, arguing at the SALT conference in New York that the decline was part of a broader sell-off on Wall Street.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange WazirX Sees Assets Unfrozen Amid Indian Regulator’s Investigation

WazirX announced that it has had its previously-frozen assets released following “active cooperation” with local authorities. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unfrozen the accounts of crypto exchange WazirX, according to the exchange’s update. The exchange’s bank accounts were unfrozen following “active cooperation” with the ED via...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Doodles Ethereum NFT Sales Surge 1,200% After Big Raise Values Project at $704M

Sales are skyrocketing after Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian led a funding round in the Pharrell Williams-backed NFT project. Doodles NFT sales volume has jumped more than 1,200% over the past day, with the floor price up 19% in that span. Earlier today, the creators of Doodles announced a $54 million...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Treasury Blacklists Bitcoin Addresses Linked to Iranian Ransomware Group

Alleged hackers tied to the Iranian military have been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which blacklisted their BTC addresses. The U.S. Treasury today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities for alleged ransomware attacks. The suspects, who are allegedly connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had their Bitcoin...
PUBLIC SAFETY

