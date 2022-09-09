Read full article on original website
3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury
The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
NFL・
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals
Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
Brian Daboll clears the air over baffling Week 1 usage of Kadarius Toney
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a forgotten man in Week 1’s 21-20 win against the Tennessee Titans on the road, as he only had minimal exposure on the field. That led some to jump to the conclusion that Giants head coach Brian Daboll might not really be that fond of the second-year wideout. That is not the case, though.
