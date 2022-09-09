ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury

The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Micah Parsons criticizes Leonard Fournette after viral video from Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Buccaneers

Micah Parsons did not appear to be happy after the Dallas Cowboys lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The former Penn State Nittany Lions football star starred individually but was knocked down on one play by Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette, a former LSU Tigers standout, has been a key part of Tampa’s offense since joining in 2020 and helped the team to a Super Bowl title. In a viral video posted after the game, there is a replay of Fournette pancake blocking Parsons.
TAMPA, FL
