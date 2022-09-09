Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Glendora

Photo: Getty Images

GLENDORA (CNS) - Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting Glendora police in the investigation. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.