ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 83

Ed Goode
5d ago

Of course Kent stands by Bannon. Regardless of Kent’s true feelings, he has to support Bannon because Kent has to stand by Trump. It will be interesting to see what Kent says after Bannon is convicted. As Bannon’s partners in the border wall scheme have already pled guilty, Bannon’s will undoubtedly be convicted as well.

Reply(24)
23
Religion is indoctrination
4d ago

please do not vote for this Trumper. I don't care who you vote for as long as they are not linked to trump and his ilk. We are better than that. it's not a republican or democrat thing, it's about getting this gross stain out of government.

Reply
7
Dale Griswold
5d ago

Guess what Joe you have any Idea who was the Republicans that Bannon grifted? The same ones you are

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Sen. Marco Rubio, Judge Aileen Cannon and Donald Trump: Love triangle?

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., appears to be a major booster of Judge Aileen Cannon, who recently made the controversial ruling granting former Donald Trump's request for an independent review of the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. Cannon is a federal district judge appointed by Trump, and Rubio may be eager for the former president's support in his unexpectedlu tight re-election race against Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Maga#Wall#The Associated Press#Democrat
HuffPost

Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents

Donald Trump Jr. now claims it would probably be a “good” thing if his father, a private citizen living at a resort in Florida, was still holding on to the nuclear codes. “By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” he said Monday at a campaign event for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
POTUS
CBS New York

Steve Bannon indicted, surrenders to New York authorities to face charges

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted and surrendered to New York state prosecutors Thursday morning. Bannon faces charges for his part in a "Build the Wall" group that raised millions on promises to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but allegedly pocketed some of those donations. The charges are two counts of money laundering in the second degree, one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree..The Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon on the charges."There cannot be one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
TheDailyBeast

Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.

If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Minnesota

Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to.Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law.She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy