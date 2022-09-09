Read full article on original website
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel. It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
Mesa treasurer arrested for stealing funds from City, covering up transactions
MESA, Wash. — The former Clerk and Treasurer of the City of Mesa has been brought into custody for allegedly stealing funds from the city for herself and others, then using her position of power to cover it up. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Chronicle
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
ifiberone.com
MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike
MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
Tri-City Herald
4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say
A 4-year-old boy wandered off from a Washington park and has been missing since, authorities said. Lucian Munguia was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from the Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, the Yakima Police Department said. More than 100 search and rescuers began looking for Lucian...
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man is charged with attempted murder
HERMISTON – Hermiston police have arrested Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, of. Hermiston charging him with attempted murder and second-degree assault. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that he was arrested Sunday night following investigation. into an incident that occurred at 1210 W. Madrona Ave. on Saturday and prompted. several people...
KEPR
Car collides with Ben Franklin Transit bus, 4 sent to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Four people were transported to the hospital after an early morning collision in Kennewick. According to collision investigators, a red hatchback was turning right onto Quinault Ave. from the Columbia Square Shopping Mall parking lot. Officials say the hatchback driver failed to stop on the way...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
