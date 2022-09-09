ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 2

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Search for ‘top offenders’ leads to hours-long standoff in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A police operation to track down ‘top offenders’ in the Tri-Cities led to a standoff Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection for several hours. “The agencies involved were looking for people who have been causing constant crime in the area,” explained Kennewick Police Lt. Jason Kiel.  It’s not clear if the 26-year-old suspect was on...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
City
Home, WA
97 Rock

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
PROSSER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Catholic Priest#Priests#Violent Crime#The Diocese Of Yakima#The Yakima Diocese#Receiv
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
ifiberone.com

MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike

MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man is charged with attempted murder

HERMISTON – Hermiston police have arrested Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, of. Hermiston charging him with attempted murder and second-degree assault. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that he was arrested Sunday night following investigation. into an incident that occurred at 1210 W. Madrona Ave. on Saturday and prompted. several people...
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Car collides with Ben Franklin Transit bus, 4 sent to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Four people were transported to the hospital after an early morning collision in Kennewick. According to collision investigators, a red hatchback was turning right onto Quinault Ave. from the Columbia Square Shopping Mall parking lot. Officials say the hatchback driver failed to stop on the way...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy