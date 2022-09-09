ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
139th Airlift Wing targets new aircraft model

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
 5 days ago
The commander of the 139th Airlift Wing takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to the future success of the military unit at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A big part of the future success, according to Col. John Cluck, is a significant upgrade to the C-130J model of transport aircraft. Cluck, speaking at a public affairs coffee Friday, discussed the importance of the new aircraft along with several other details on the current state of the 139th Airlift Wing.

