139th Airlift Wing targets new aircraft model

The commander of the 139th Airlift Wing takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to the future success of the military unit at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A big part of the future success, according to Col. John Cluck, is a significant upgrade to the C-130J model of transport aircraft. Cluck, speaking at a public affairs coffee Friday, discussed the importance of the new aircraft along with several other details on the current state of the 139th Airlift Wing.