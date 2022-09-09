ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations

A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
WASHINGTON STATE
'Good Day' for Bolt Creek Fire Crews, But Threat Isn't Over Yet

INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a welcome change in the wind came Monday. A cool marine breeze from the west and...
INDEX, WA
In Focus: Mount Rainier Shrouded in Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire

These photos of Mount Rainier were provided by Bryan Detwiler, a wilderness ranger at Mount Rainier National Park. One is from Friday night and the other is from Saturday morning. Both are looking west from Shriner Peak toward Mount Rainier. The photos show smoke from the Goat Rocks Fire, which exploded in size on Friday, growing from less than 100 acres to about 2,800 acres by Sunday.
MOUNT RAINIER, MD

