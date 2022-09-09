Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
Chronicle
State Insurance Commissioner Approves 12 Health Insurance Providers for Individual Market; Two More Under Review
The Washington state Insurance Commissioner’s office released a statement on Wednesday announcing 12 health insurance providers had been approved to sell insurance in Washington’s 2023 Exchange health insurance market. The market is where people who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance. Two...
Chronicle
Inslee Heads Delegation Traveling to Nordic Countries for Trade Mission
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be out of state until Sept. 30 to participate in a trade mission in Finland, Sweden and Norway before taking personal vacation abroad. According to a Governor’s Office news release, the trade mission began Tuesday, Sept. 13, and will last until Sept. 23. This week, Inslee and his staff will be in Finland. From there, Inslee will be in Sweden from Sept. 16-20, followed by a three-day trip to Norway.
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Chronicle
New ALS Drug Funded by Ice Bucket Challenge Already in Use in South Florida Trials
While the country awaits federal approval of a new ALS drug, people in South Florida with the disease already are using it. The experimental drug called AMX0035 will be considered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 29. and, if approved, would give patients with the degenerative disease hope for slowing the progression.
Chronicle
Corrections Fined for Violating Safety Rules Amid Tuberculosis Outbreak at Stafford Creek
The Washington state Department of Corrections has been fined $84,400 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. The state Department of Labor and Industries announced it was citing and fining the DOC in a Friday news...
Chronicle
No Cash? No Problem: Washington Lottery Ticket Vending Machines Will Soon Take Debit Cards
Washington’s Lottery will soon accept a second form of payment in lottery vending machines in addition to cash. Players will be able to pay with debit cards at lottery machines, too. According to a recent press release from Washington’s Lottery, lottery vending machines across the state will take debit...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Want California Woman to Serve 8 Months for Admitted Kidnapping Hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to send Sherri Papini to prison for eight months as punishment for her kidnapping hoax, writing in court files that the Northern California mom continues to tell people she actually was kidnapped and rejecting a proposal by probation officials that she serve only one month.
Chronicle
'Good Day' for Bolt Creek Fire Crews, But Threat Isn't Over Yet
INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a welcome change in the wind came Monday. A cool marine breeze from the west and...
Chronicle
In Focus: Mount Rainier Shrouded in Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire
These photos of Mount Rainier were provided by Bryan Detwiler, a wilderness ranger at Mount Rainier National Park. One is from Friday night and the other is from Saturday morning. Both are looking west from Shriner Peak toward Mount Rainier. The photos show smoke from the Goat Rocks Fire, which exploded in size on Friday, growing from less than 100 acres to about 2,800 acres by Sunday.
