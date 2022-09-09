ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stops accepting trash

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stopped accepting trash on Friday, but some citizens are wondering what the next steps are. "I can't think of many things that have more adversely impacted the quality of life for residents in Bristol, Tennessee, than the odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia landfill."
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park mourning loss of white-tailed deer named Cotton

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is mourning the loss of one of its white-tailed deer. Cotton passed away Sunday at the age of 11. She was brought to the park at 8 months of age in 2012. She was taken from a family that had illegally removed her from the wild at a very young age, according to the park.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Seminar scheduled to help veterans file claims and learn about benefits

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local veterans receive the information and benefits they need -- that's the goal of an upcoming seminar. Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, says National Service Officers will be in the Tri-Cities on Friday. They will be helping vets file claims and conducting a program...
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Piney Flats man arrested for solicitation of a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested by the Johnson City Police Department after allegedly sending obscene messages to a juvenile. Police say Roger Pollard of Piney Flats, TN, was arrested today and charged with one count of solicitation of a minor after an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a minor over social media.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
wcyb.com

Washington County Fair kicks off in Abingdon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Happening this week is the Washington County Fair in Abingdon. For over 70 years, the fair has hosted a variety of family events and fun activities -- like concerts, livestock shows, carnival rides and more. Viral baking sensation, Linda Skeens, who is from Wise...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

American Red Cross works to install free smoke alarms in local homes

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide, as part of "Sound the Alarm" events. The goal is to install free smoke alarms and share safety information in at-risk communities. The Red Cross also works to fundraise to help...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures

Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 speaks with country artist Priscilla Block

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Country artist Priscilla Block was in Washington County, Virginia Monday night for the county fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Block before her show about some of her new music and how her career has quickly launched in just the past few years. Hear Block's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU professor receives Award of Distinction

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — An ETSU professor received an award for a Tennessee Ernie Ford album he produced and restored. The East Tennessee Historical Society presented an Award of Distinction to Ted Olson. Olson worked on the Tennessee Ernie Ford CD featuring Billy Strange and Glen Campbell Classic Trio...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

COVID-19 declines in schools, little case tracking continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Schools across our region have been in class for weeks, and a new round of COVID-19 boosters are now available. Whether kids are getting sick in large numbers this fall is a hard question to answer because it’s mostly going untracked. “How are things...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Race week kicked off with a Green Flag party

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Race week is now underway as NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the sport's most popular tracks. The festivities kicked off tonight with a green flag party at high voltage in downtown Kingsport. The event, a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway and organization...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Weapon found in student's backpack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A knife was found in a student's backpack by a school resource officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The weapon was discovered Wednesday morning during a search of the male student's backpack, who was was under suspicion of using marijuana. The student...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Boones Creek Road near Browns Road at 12:29 p.m. Police discovered that the motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

