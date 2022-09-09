KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is mourning the loss of one of its white-tailed deer. Cotton passed away Sunday at the age of 11. She was brought to the park at 8 months of age in 2012. She was taken from a family that had illegally removed her from the wild at a very young age, according to the park.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO