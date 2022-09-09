Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stops accepting trash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill officially stopped accepting trash on Friday, but some citizens are wondering what the next steps are. "I can't think of many things that have more adversely impacted the quality of life for residents in Bristol, Tennessee, than the odors emanating from the Bristol, Virginia landfill."
wcyb.com
Bays Mountain Park mourning loss of white-tailed deer named Cotton
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is mourning the loss of one of its white-tailed deer. Cotton passed away Sunday at the age of 11. She was brought to the park at 8 months of age in 2012. She was taken from a family that had illegally removed her from the wild at a very young age, according to the park.
wcyb.com
Seminar scheduled to help veterans file claims and learn about benefits
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local veterans receive the information and benefits they need -- that's the goal of an upcoming seminar. Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, says National Service Officers will be in the Tri-Cities on Friday. They will be helping vets file claims and conducting a program...
wcyb.com
Piney Flats man arrested for solicitation of a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested by the Johnson City Police Department after allegedly sending obscene messages to a juvenile. Police say Roger Pollard of Piney Flats, TN, was arrested today and charged with one count of solicitation of a minor after an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a minor over social media.
wcyb.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in Abingdon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Happening this week is the Washington County Fair in Abingdon. For over 70 years, the fair has hosted a variety of family events and fun activities -- like concerts, livestock shows, carnival rides and more. Viral baking sensation, Linda Skeens, who is from Wise...
wcyb.com
The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
wcyb.com
ETSU receives grant for recovery community center, presents national research
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — ETSU is working on two major projects with the goal of impacting opioid addiction recovery. One just received a grant to help people in our region, and the other could make a mark nationwide. The Recovery Ecosystem Index Map is the fruit of research by...
wcyb.com
American Red Cross works to install free smoke alarms in local homes
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The American Red Cross is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide, as part of "Sound the Alarm" events. The goal is to install free smoke alarms and share safety information in at-risk communities. The Red Cross also works to fundraise to help...
wcyb.com
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
wcyb.com
News 5 speaks with country artist Priscilla Block
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Country artist Priscilla Block was in Washington County, Virginia Monday night for the county fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke with Block before her show about some of her new music and how her career has quickly launched in just the past few years. Hear Block's...
wcyb.com
ETSU professor receives Award of Distinction
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — An ETSU professor received an award for a Tennessee Ernie Ford album he produced and restored. The East Tennessee Historical Society presented an Award of Distinction to Ted Olson. Olson worked on the Tennessee Ernie Ford CD featuring Billy Strange and Glen Campbell Classic Trio...
wcyb.com
Washington County Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Clay Walker
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Country artist Clay Walker was in Abingdon Tuesday night for the Washington County fair. Our Andrew McClung spoke to the legendary artist about his career and his new music he just released. To listen to Clay's music click here. His newest single 'Catching Up With...
wcyb.com
Body found in Scott County home following blaze, investigation underway
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A body was found inside a home after crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and Virginia State Police responded to a report of a structure fire on Clawhammer Drive at 12:41 p.m. Police...
wcyb.com
COVID-19 declines in schools, little case tracking continues
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Schools across our region have been in class for weeks, and a new round of COVID-19 boosters are now available. Whether kids are getting sick in large numbers this fall is a hard question to answer because it’s mostly going untracked. “How are things...
wcyb.com
DOJ: Drug traffickers who conspired to sell meth in Southwest Virginia sentenced to prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A couple of drug traffickers who conspired with multiple other people to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were sentenced to prison terms last week in Abingdon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Josh Goodman, 46, of Richlands, Virginia, was sentenced to 9 years...
wcyb.com
Race week kicked off with a Green Flag party
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Race week is now underway as NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway, one of the sport's most popular tracks. The festivities kicked off tonight with a green flag party at high voltage in downtown Kingsport. The event, a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway and organization...
wcyb.com
The Town of Marion is now accepting applications for their 36th annual Chili Championship
MARION, Va (WCYB) — It is almost time again for the 36th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship. If you have the best chili recipe you could win big. Over $500 in cash prizes will be awarded. The Championship is taking place October 8. “The Chili cookoff is open to...
wcyb.com
Weapon found in student's backpack
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A knife was found in a student's backpack by a school resource officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The weapon was discovered Wednesday morning during a search of the male student's backpack, who was was under suspicion of using marijuana. The student...
wcyb.com
Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Boones Creek Road near Browns Road at 12:29 p.m. Police discovered that the motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said...
