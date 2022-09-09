Read full article on original website
By the Numbers: Southeast economic report presented at Southeast Conference
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Kicking off the Southeast Conferences Annual Tuesday was a presentation provided by Rain Coast Data, the 2022 "Southeast By the Numbers report," covering job growth, wage growth, tour traffic, and ferry sailings. Regional leaders are in Ketchikan this week for the Southeast Conferences Annual Meeting, which...
NOTN 9-14 AM
Mary Peltola has made history after being sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Capital City Fire and Rescue was on the scene last night of a structure fire at 365 South Franklin in Juneau. The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau next month in...
AFPC releases food system action plan
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Food Policy Council has released the results and food security action plan from a USDA Regional Food System Partnership program grant for Alaska received in 2020. This two-year process involved local food system leaders in 13 regional nodes around the state. The node leaders...
Bill allowing limited certification for language immersion teachers becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A bill aimed at establishing limited certification to language immersion teachers in Alaska went into law this week. House Bill 19, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Thompkins, went into law Monday without the governor's signature. HB 19 allows the State Department of Education and Early Development to...
American Cierra Plastics brings mobile plastics processing unit to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - American Cierra Plastics delivered a mobile plastics processing system to Alaska, the first of its kind. Housed entirely in a 53-foot trailer, the recycling system is designed to take plastic collected from Alaska’s beaches and local communities and convert it into recycled plastic lumber. "We...
Zink named President of National Health Official Association
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Association of State and Territorial Officials announced Tuesday that Anne Zink, MD, will now serve as president for the association. Zink holds the position of chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health. She takes the reins from Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who has held the position since January 2021. Zink is the 80th president on the organization's 80th anniversary year.
Gov. Dunleavy signs bill that provides equity for disabled wage earners
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed Senate Bill 185, which repeals a statute that has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability sub-minimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are...
AASB awarded funding to improve family education engagement practices
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Association of Alaska School Boards, or AASB, has been selected to receive funding under the Statewide Family Engagement Centers Program of $978,455 in the first year of five years. The SFEC program, issued under the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education,...
University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
