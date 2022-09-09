Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Association of State and Territorial Officials announced Tuesday that Anne Zink, MD, will now serve as president for the association. Zink holds the position of chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health. She takes the reins from Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who has held the position since January 2021. Zink is the 80th president on the organization's 80th anniversary year.

