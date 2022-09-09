ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
Hebron, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Hebron, KY
Boone County, KY
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Police: 2 killed, another injured after motorcycle crash in Ross Township

ROSS, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in Ross Township Wednesday evening. According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers responded to an accident on 3888 Cincinnati Brookville Rd. Police said two passengers on a motorcycle veered into a ditch after colliding with another...
ROSS, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5

Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy