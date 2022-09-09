Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts from vehicles
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late […]
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts. The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and...
WLWT 5
Police have a suspect in custody after one person was shot in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Colerain Township on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Warfield Avenue for reports of a person shot. At the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after shooting in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN — A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown Tuesday night. Crews were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street around 8:30 p.m. for a call of gunshots, according to Middletown police. >> 1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 killed, another injured after motorcycle crash in Ross Township
ROSS, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in Ross Township Wednesday evening. According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers responded to an accident on 3888 Cincinnati Brookville Rd. Police said two passengers on a motorcycle veered into a ditch after colliding with another...
WLWT 5
Switzerland Co. deputies detain suspect after online school shooting threat; schools on normal schedule
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office says a person has been detained after investigating threats of a school shooting made online. Deputies say the department was made aware of a "potential school shooting threat" made on social media Tuesday. Officials say the suspect has "been identified...
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
Fox 19
Several charges dropped against driver accused of hitting couple in Butler County hit-and-run
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury did not indict a driver on several charges, including vehicular assault, in connection with a hit-and-run that left two people injured in July, according to the Butler County court records. The Butler County Clerk of Courts says charges dropped against 29-year-old...
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Colerain Township
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — A man is in custody after a shooting in Xenia Township Monday. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute Monday morning. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's really scary': Neighbors concerned after Middletown man found fatally shot
A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown, police said. At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
WLWT 5
Police: 2 shot on I-75, northbound traffic shut down due to investigation
CINCINNATI — Police and crews are responding to reports of a shooting on Interstate 75, Wednesday night. According to police, just before 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shots fired on I-75 NB near mile marker nine. Early reports said two groups in separate cars were shooting...
PD: Student detained after alleged school shooting threat in Switzerland County
A student was detained after a violent threat was made in connection to the Switzerland County School Corporation, Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton said in a press release Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Three years after four members of a West Chester family were killed, suspect set to stand trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — After waiting more than three years, a West Chester man accused of murdering his wife and three other family members is about to go on trial. Gurpreet Singh was back in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday afternoon for a final scheduled hearing before the trial starts on Oct. 3.
Fox 19
Avondale shooting investigation underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Comments / 0