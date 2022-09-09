ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID boosters

DENVER (KDVR) — New COVID boosters brought out vaccine-seekers in numbers Colorado hasn’t seen in months. With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado revived nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope. The new booster is calibrated to the dominant omicron strain.
Colorado Point of View: O’Dea’s views; Polis’ ad campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea talks with host Matt Mauro about his views on abortion, inflation and other topics for debate on this week’s “Colorado Point of View.”. Mauro also discusses Gov. Jared Polis’ ad campaign that uses news reports to list...
Colorado suicide rate at record high, among US highest

Colorado's suicide rate is at a 15-year high. DJ Summers reports. Colorado suicide rate at record high, among US highest. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain,...
West has slightly lower inflation, higher housing than US

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s regional inflation is better than the nation’s, but not by much. Inflation has slowed in the last several months but remains at record highs. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest Consumer Price Index report, which details the increase in consumer goods across the U.S.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. There are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree. Dan Daru reports.
Smoky sunshine on Monday

The wildfire smoke continues to drift into Colorado as temperatures warm up after a cool weekend. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir. Driver hits Denver police officer. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Scotland mourns the queen. Neighbors...
Aqua Spas Inc Extends Biggest Sale of the Year

Sponsored Content by Aqua Spas Inc. When you think of spas, you think of relaxation, right? Well, what if we told you, you could have your own spa nestled into the comfort of your own home? Aqua Spas has been installing hot tubs and swim spas in Colorado homes for the past 28 years. Right now, Aqua Spas has decided to extend its biggest Labor Day sale of the year so you can get in on the fun too!
