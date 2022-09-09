Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]

Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.”. The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper...
Officials respond to reported shooting in Scotlandville area, no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...
EBRPSS: Baton Rouge High student arrested for alleged threats
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Baton Rouge Magnet High staff member received reports about a threat on social media and immediately notified law enforcements.
Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
Bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes...
BR Police: Missing man found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
Summer of Hope Initiative finds decreasing violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative effectively shows the decrease in violence in the Baton Rouge area. The initiative is broken into 4 categories — street engagement, programs to engage youth, joy and hope events, and discussion panels. “We know that...
Father, 3-year-old son dead in hit-and-run fiery crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two lives were taken in a fiery crash Tuesday morning, a father and his 3-year-old baby boy. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and an unknown vehicle. “You have two individuals that lost their lives,” said Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Lt. Don Coppola....
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Evangeline St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to reported shooting a little after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. The shooting took place in the 4200 block of Evangeline St. and upon arrival, deputies found that Calvin Roberts, 24, of Baton Rouge had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
One injured in crash on Burbank Drive at Arlington Creek Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was injured in a Wednesday (September 14) evening crash on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Subdivision, which is near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge...
Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 West near LA 22 results in congestion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a crash occurred on I-10 West near the LA 22 exit and drivers may encounter slowdowns Wednesday (September 14) evening. As of 5:19 p.m., DOTD provided an update on the incident, saying all lanes...
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
Police ID suspect tied to shooting of pregnant woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot in a domestic dispute, and a suspect linked to the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Keiondriah McGee. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), the incident occurred Monday (September 12) evening in the 600 block of...
Local filmmaker’s documentary about homeless BR man to premiere at Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An award-winning producer and director from Louisiana is presenting his latest work to a Baton Rouge audience this fall. This week, LSU announced that Zack Godshall‘s most recent documentary, ‘The Laughing Man’ will be presented at the Manship Theatre (100 Lafayette Street Baton Rouge, LA 70801) Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BRPD investigating after body found on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body...
