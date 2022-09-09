Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO