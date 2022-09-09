Read full article on original website
Sam Carlton Cannon
Sam Carlton Cannon
Mr. Sam Carlton Cannon “Carl Ray” 70 of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington NC died Friday September 9, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LR Memorial Chapel 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr. Washington NC. Visitation will be one hour prior...
Richard Earl Taylor Sr.
Richard Earl Taylor Sr.
Richard Earl Taylor Sr., 62, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 10, 2022. A private family goodbye will be held at Joseph B. Paul Funeral Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service...
Health Inspections
Health Inspections
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. El Nuevo Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 602 W. 1th St., Washington, grade A, final score 91. Little Caesars Washington, 751 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 97. August 30. College Grill & Catering, 5337...
Thomas C. Boyd
Thomas C. Boyd
Thomas C. Boyd, age 90, a resident of Washington, NC passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life was held 11:00 am Monday, September 12, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service in Washington. The family received friends prior to the service from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial followed at Oakdale Cemetery.
Dennis M. Carpenter
Dennis M. Carpenter
Dennis M. Carpenter, 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 10. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Carpenter family.
Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell
Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell
Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell, age 86 of Plymouth, NC passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home. No services have been announced at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the family of Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell.
Lillian Mae Kimp
Lillian Mae Kimp
Lillian Mae Kimp, 85, of Williamston, NC went into eternal rest on September 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday at Paradise Funeral Home. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at The Outerbridge – Belcher Family Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
thewashingtondailynews.com
City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement
The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop. Listed in the minutes from last month’s council...
Marriages Aug 28-Spet. 3, 2002
Marriages Aug 28-Spet. 3, 2002
The following people were married in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. Lleymi Azucena Castillo Valdez and Manuel Antonio Solano Gomez. Margaret Christina Balintfy Wilson and John David Syner.
Robinson to be honored at halftime
Robinson to be honored at halftime
HALL OF FAMER: Former Williamston High School football coach and Washington native Harold Robinson will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Riverside-Gates County game. The veteran coach and athletic director won 231 games and a pair of state championships during a 24-year career in Williamston. Robinson was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame last month.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Open house, ribbon cutting scheduled for new fire station
Members of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) will hold a dedication, ribbon cutting, and open house for their Lake Comfort Station on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The location of the new facility is 149 NC 94, Swan Quarter, NC 27885. The ceremony will begin at 11 am, followed...
Divorces: August 28-September 3, 2022
Divorces: August 28-September 3, 2022
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County August 28-September 3, 2022.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits
The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
thewashingtondailynews.com
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, August 22-28, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of August 22-28, 2022. Disabled vehicle at 1700 block of Carolina Ave., at 2:11 a.m. Found property at 1600 block of West Fifth St., at 3:04 a.m. Found property at Washington Square Mall, at...
Drugs worth $130k seized in arrest
Drugs worth $130k seized in arrest
On 09/10/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested Michael Morgan, 32 years of age, of 7705 Shadow Lawn Road in Charlotte. Morgan was in possession of 181 grams of Fentanyl, 955 grams of Methamphetamine, 405 Oxycodone Pills, 14...
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
