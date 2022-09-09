Read full article on original website
Kurtis Morin
5d ago
America is not and has never been a Democracy. America is a Constitutional Republic. Democrats push their socialist agenda by hiding it behind the term Democracy. Don't be fooled a Democrat Democracy is in fact socialism and it strips away freedom, choice and your God given Rights.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities
Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaskan bill signed requiring at least minimum wage for disabled workers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As of Tuesday, September 13, persons with disabilities in Alaska must now be paid a minimum wage or higher for their work. In a press conference at the Alaska Special Olympics, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law Senate Bill 185, which passed the legislature in May.
No transparency: Anchorage Assembly now cuts video recordings of public comment period
The Anchorage Assembly has had an increasingly obvious habit of cutting out portions of its official meetings on its YouTube channel that it doesn’t want the public to see. The technician who operates the audio and video recording of the meeting has found ways to delete key portions of the public process. But on Tuesday, it went further, simply cutting the public comments altogether at the end of the meeting.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy signs bill that provides equity for disabled wage earners
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed Senate Bill 185, which repeals a statute that has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability sub-minimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are...
kinyradio.com
Bill allowing limited certification for language immersion teachers becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A bill aimed at establishing limited certification to language immersion teachers in Alaska went into law this week. House Bill 19, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Thompkins, went into law Monday without the governor's signature. HB 19 allows the State Department of Education and Early Development to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Peltola makes history, fills Alaska representation void with swearing in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For roughly half a year, Alaska has gone without representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. That hole was filled Tuesday with the swearing in of Alaska’s new representative, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). Peltola made history Tuesday as the first woman to serve Alaska in...
Jamie Allard: Leaders motivate people to do what’s right
Great leadership is not about having all the answers, it’s about motivating people to do what’s right. Great leaders will listen to the concerns of their constituency and make principled policy decisions. Great leaders have the vision to employ the individual strengths of their team to accomplish a strategic end state.
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Alaska Native corporation pursues Denali-area airport to bring tourists directly from Lower 48
An Alaska Native regional corporation is working with state transportation officials and the Denali Borough on a proposal for a new airport that would allow Lower 48 tourists to fly directly to the doorstep of Denali National Park and Preserve. Doyon Ltd. says the “Denali Airport,” as it describes the...
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible. Pierce announced on Aug. 26 that he would resign his mayoral position at the end of September in order to […] The post Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Report highlights Southeast Alaska’s soaring economy but warns of housing crunch and loss of state jobs
Southeast Alaska’s economy saw a massive rebound in 2021 and has continued to recover from the pandemic this year. But there’s concern that vanishing state jobs and a lack of housing could weigh on the continued recovery. Let’s start with the good news: 2020 was so bad that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska Economics Trends September 2022 report, prices have increased to $1,339. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sept....
kinyradio.com
NOTN 9-13 AM
Hoonah Public Safety Department dispatch relayed a call from a stranded person in the Icy Strait Point gondola on Sunday evening. The Alaska Department of Transportation said Alaska coastal communities will see more transparency, flat rates, and increased communication as the department moves toward improving marine highway service reliability. The...
Alaska has shown how to achieve sensible election reform Idaho can learn from
The Gem State had an open primary system prior to 2012. When the primary election rolled around voters would just request a ballot for the party of their choice – Republican, Democrat, whatever – and then vote among the candidates on that ballot. It worked well, but not to the satisfaction of right-wing Republicans who wanted to tip the balance in favor of ultra-conservative candidates.
kinyradio.com
AFPC releases food system action plan
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Food Policy Council has released the results and food security action plan from a USDA Regional Food System Partnership program grant for Alaska received in 2020. This two-year process involved local food system leaders in 13 regional nodes around the state. The node leaders...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Republican candidate drops out of the U.S. Senate race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate suspended his campaign on Monday, September 12, according to the Associated Press. Kelley, who is from Wasilla, finished fourth in the primary race and was hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. His motivation for dropping out of the election came after Mary Peltola won the special election for the Alaska State House seat, because, according to Kelley, “Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the votes.”
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska Primary Care Association hopes to boost homegrown health care workforce with new grant
The Alaska Primary Care Association was recently awarded $9.7 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs challenge grant. The funds will be used to increase the number of Alaskans who enter the health care field, with a particular focus on apprenticeships. Jared Kosin is CEO...
alaskasnewssource.com
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about health...
ktoo.org
Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway Service for the last two years.
