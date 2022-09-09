ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Nashville’s Whiskey Kitchen, Tavern announce permanent closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two popular Nashville restaurants have closed their doors for good. Staff at Whiskey Kitchen, 118 12th Ave., and Tavern, 1904 Broadway, announced on Instagram Tuesday its decision to close. Building permits show a new 12-story hotel is planned on the parcel where Whiskey Kitchen is located, but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the closing.
WSMV

Two Trevecca runners hospitalized after car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trevecca Nazarene University is praying for the recovery of two of its athletes on Tuesday. According the university, Samantha Rosencrants and Abigail Baggott were involved in car crash on Monday and both were seriously injured. Rosencrants and Baggott are members of Trevecca’s women’s cross country team.
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
WSMV

Student shares his story, from living in a shelter to HBCU athlete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From homelessness to now being a college athlete, one Fisk University student is sharing his story of success. “I never really had a home home to go home to,” said Jeremiah Armstead. While some may take having a home for granted, Jeremiah understands it’s like...
WSMV

Art for Animals for the Pet Community Center is this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This Saturday, Pet Community Center will have their biggest fundraiser of the year. Art for Animals event is happening at OZ Arts Nashville. Local artists donated their work for this event. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo has all the details of this fundraiser.
Eliza Fletcher
WSMV

Teacher injured after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville teacher was hospitalized Monday after breaking up a fight between students. Kevin Holt, a teacher and baseball coach at McGavock High School, was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted. He received stitches and...
WSMV

NASCAR returning to Nashville Superspeedway in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASCAR announced racing will return to Nashville Superspeedway for the third year in June 2023. The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will be held Sunday, June 25. Racing begins that weekend on Friday, June 23 with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race...
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
WSMV

Nashville high school freshman charged with threatening to shoot up school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maplewood High School freshman has been arrested for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school. Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.
WSMV

MHID to host community Brookmeade Park cleanup event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach team announced plans to host another community cleanup at Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. Since early September, community members have been sharing their concerns over the ongoing accumulation of trash and shopping carts within Brookmeade Park. This went as far as a local group in West Nashville protesting in a nearby Walmart parking lot, sharing why the park should be restored.
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association names puppies after Backstreet Boys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association named some puppies after members of the Backstreet Boys following their visit last week. Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie and Kevin (the pups) all got to meet the boy band that originated in the 90s when they were invited to help them with a special production shoot.
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WSMV

Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
WSMV

Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.
WSMV

Fort Campbell remembers soldier who drowned near Billy Dunlop Park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 101st Airborne Divison (Air Assault) mourned the loss of a Fort Campbell soldier found dead after falling into the Red River near Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville on Sunday. 20-year-old Specialist Jabori McGraw was a soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Divison Artillery, Air...
WSMV

New COVID-19 booster shots now available in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Bivalent booster shots will be available in Nashville starting today. According to the Metro Public Health Department, the first pop-up will be this morning at the FiftyForward center on Raines Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of the pop-up events will no...
WSMV

Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when she received a video message from the one and only Dolly Parton. Last year, Davis was diagnosed with cancer and started undergoing treatment. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and was...
