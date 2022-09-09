Read full article on original website
Related
businessnorth.com
Mark W. Barker visits Twin Ports
The brand new Mark W. Barker, the first Great Lakes "laker" built on the Great Lakes in almost four decades, made its first appearance in the Twin Ports this week. The Interlake Steamship Company vessel named for the company president (and the second-generation of the family-run company) actually was something of a "saltie" on this trip. It unloaded salt at Envirotech-Hallett Dock 8 in Superior, reports David Schauer, a Lake Superior Marine Museum Association board member and maritime photographer. The 639-foot freighter took its maiden voyage in July. “The construction of this vessel, which was made from steel manufactured in Indiana, from iron ore delivered by vessel from Minnesota, reinforces our long-term commitment to shipping and delivering essential cargoes for our customers throughout the region," company President Mark Barker said at the time. It's the first new freighter for the company since 1981.
businessnorth.com
Chief Buffalo celebration will include mural unveiling, feast, forum
Chief Buffalo, known as Bichiki and Gichi-waishke, was a revered figure in the history of Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. Over a hundred people, both native and non-native, of all ages lent a hand in painting a mural and observed the blessing ceremony at the Gitchi-Ode’ Akiing park. Moira Villiard, a Duluth visual artist, collaborated with descendants of Chief Buffalo to organize a community mural painting to honor his memory.
businessnorth.com
Intepid building sold, will be redeveloped
Two Duluth-based developers announced Monday they have purchased the Intrepid Building at 230 E. Superior St. Brian Forcier, CEO of Titanium Partners, and Joe Gregorich DDS, owner and partner of Gregorich and Matack Family Dental, have purchased the building with plans to redevelop the 70-year-old structure. Titanium Partners is now...
businessnorth.com
Mike Ceynowa announced as Duluth Police Chief finalist
Mike Ceynowa has been selected as the finalist for the Duluth Chief of Police. The search for a new Chief of Police included both internal and external candidates, review panels of City staff, select City Councilors, Duluth community members, and gathered feedback from two public input sessions this summer. “I’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessnorth.com
Kraus-Anderson begins construction on new Virginia school
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun construction on a new elementary school in Virginia for Rock Ridge Public Schools. North Star Elementary School will be located at 411 S. 5th Ave. Designed by Cuningham Group in collaboration with the local design firm of ARI, the three-story, $33.7 million school will serve students...
businessnorth.com
Union Gospel Mission names new Executive Director Katie Hagglund
Union Gospel Mission (UGM), a Christian organization serving the Northland community since 1922, has named Katie Hagglund as its new executive director. “We are very fortunate to have Katie join our team as Executive Director,” reports Karen Alseth, UGM Board Chair. “The knowledge, experience, and skills she brings from her background in management, social work, marketing, and political advocacy, together with her passion for service, make her the ideal person to lead us into our second 100 years of service to the Twin Ports.”
businessnorth.com
Construction on 21st Avenue East and Glenwood Roundabout expected to complete this fall
The City of Duluth provided a schedule updates and information on the 21st Avenue East and Glenwood Roundabout construction projects on Wednesday. In its statement, the City recognized that there is significant public interest in these projects due to the traffic impacts caused by the closures, particularly with school starting.
Comments / 0