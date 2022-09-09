Read full article on original website
New snowboarding science fiction movie ‘The Battle for First Chair’ features Vail, Summit locals
There now exists a science fiction movie about snowboarding, and when one of the characters showed up at Comic-Con International in San Diego this year, staffers there told him it was a first descent of sorts. “They hadn’t really seen a snowboard character before,” said the film’s writer/director/producer, who goes...
‘Today’s Contemporary Landscape Photography’ workshop and lecture at CMC Sept. 30
The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a photographic workshop and lecture Sept. 30 at Colorado Mountain College Edwards Campus with Esther Macy Nooner, director of new media at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass. The workshop, entitled, “Landscape Photography, A Playful Approach” will be held 3:30-5 p.m. in...
Vilar Performing Arts Center introduces STARS For Families
For decades, Eagle County students and teachers have attended the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s celebrated STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) performances, which welcomes nearly 8,000 children and educators to the theater annually for 15-plus performances that span music, dance and theatrical performances. For many local children, this series provides a child’s first interaction with the performances in a traditional theater setting.
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
This Week at the Bookworm: Celebrate Banned Books Week
Every September, bookstores and libraries around the country celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. With an unprecedented amount of censorship and banning challenges being lodged in the last year, Banned Books Week may be more important than ever. Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has...
Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day
IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Letter: Couldn’t we all afford to be a little more forgiving?
I read the article about the local man killing the dog chasing the deer on his property. Yes, he had every right to do that, didn’t he? After all, it’s his property. And there were plenty of no trespassing signs. I thought, wow, he’s a pretty good shot...
Mountain Rats Festival returns to Eagle Ranch with kickoff on Sept. 15
When: Kickoff Thursday Sept. 15; events throughout Sep. 17 and 18. In a celebration of fall and wellness, Eagle Ranch welcomes back the sixth annual Mountain Rats Festival with trail and mountain bike races for the fit, The Amazing Race for families with or without kids, and much more. The...
Letter: Someone please explain this to me
So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?
Curious Nature: Enjoying the outdoors sustainably
The urge to leave one’s mark on the world may be a uniquely human trait. But this month on Saturday, Sept. 17, National CleanUp Day and World Cleanup Day remind us that there are some marks we don’t want to leave behind when out in nature — our waste.
Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality. It’s no secret that the past two years...
Finding strength after suicide loss: SpeakUp ReachOut event helps the grieving find hope
Every death by suicide extends far beyond the individual, affecting each person in their community and leaving loved ones in a state of grief that is unlike any other. On Saturday, local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut created a place for anyone who has been impacted by suicide to gather in memory of those lost, learn tools for coping with grief, and find strength in connecting with other community members who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. This was the 10th annual Memorial Ceremony that the nonprofit has hosted, drawing nearly 70 people to join in communion on a picture-perfect day at 4 Eagle Ranch.
CMAS scores give insight into learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Earlier this spring, the Eagle County School District — alongside the rest of the state — returned to a full schedule of Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS testing after two years of either eliminated or reduced testing due to the pandemic. The Colorado Department of Education...
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Obituary: Jim Schorsch
Jim Schorsch left this world on Aug 6. He was 86. My name is Alex Ebert. I want to pay homage to a man many knew but may not have known his many talents and attributes. It has been an honor and a privilege to have known him for 32 years. We were each other’s best friend. We had a friendship based on respect, laughter and love.
School Views: Awareness and reflection shape our efforts
As the evening air begins to cool and the mornings have a distinct chill to them, hinting to autumn, I find myself settling into the school year. Our staff and students are back in midseason form, with academics and extracurriculars in full swing. We’re reflecting on what we’ve accomplished, building on our successes, and preparing for what lies ahead.
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
