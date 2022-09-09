ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vilar Performing Arts Center introduces STARS For Families

For decades, Eagle County students and teachers have attended the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s celebrated STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) performances, which welcomes nearly 8,000 children and educators to the theater annually for 15-plus performances that span music, dance and theatrical performances. For many local children, this series provides a child’s first interaction with the performances in a traditional theater setting.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

This Week at the Bookworm: Celebrate Banned Books Week

Every September, bookstores and libraries around the country celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. With an unprecedented amount of censorship and banning challenges being lodged in the last year, Banned Books Week may be more important than ever. Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day

IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Someone please explain this to me

So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Finding strength after suicide loss: SpeakUp ReachOut event helps the grieving find hope

Every death by suicide extends far beyond the individual, affecting each person in their community and leaving loved ones in a state of grief that is unlike any other. On Saturday, local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut created a place for anyone who has been impacted by suicide to gather in memory of those lost, learn tools for coping with grief, and find strength in connecting with other community members who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. This was the 10th annual Memorial Ceremony that the nonprofit has hosted, drawing nearly 70 people to join in communion on a picture-perfect day at 4 Eagle Ranch.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22

It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jim Schorsch

Jim Schorsch left this world on Aug 6. He was 86. My name is Alex Ebert. I want to pay homage to a man many knew but may not have known his many talents and attributes. It has been an honor and a privilege to have known him for 32 years. We were each other’s best friend. We had a friendship based on respect, laughter and love.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: Awareness and reflection shape our efforts

As the evening air begins to cool and the mornings have a distinct chill to them, hinting to autumn, I find myself settling into the school year. Our staff and students are back in midseason form, with academics and extracurriculars in full swing. We’re reflecting on what we’ve accomplished, building on our successes, and preparing for what lies ahead.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Bradley Ghent

Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
