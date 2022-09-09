Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen calls out Rolling Stone for not having him on the front cover after ‘Born to Run’
Bruce Springsteen has addressed the founder of Rolling Stone over an apparent snub in the Seventies.The revered rock ‘n’ roll figure took part in a live discussion with the publication’s founder, Jann Wenner, in New York on Tuesday (13 September).In front of a live audience, Springsteen and Wenner engaged in a light-hearted dialogue about the star’s music, its place in 2022 and other topics.At one point in their conversation, Springsteen took the opportunity to ask about a long-held gripe, as he recalled his confusion at not being asked to be on the front cover of the magazine after the...
